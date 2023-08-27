30 Times Serena Williams Served a Fierce Fashion Game

As she begins the journey towards refining her style Williams opts for bold lip color and even bolder accessories.
With this sexy and sophisticated knee length black dress Serena’s newly refined style comes full circle.
Williams gets yet another accolade for her sportsmanship, but truly deserves another for this fierce champagne hued mini.
Talk about a winner! Words do no justice to how good Serena looks in this green leopard strapless mini.
Why change it if it works? Here again, Williams opts for a figure hugging leopard print number.
Sexy sophisticate is the only way to describe Williams in this gorgeous black dress.
Williams looks every inch the lady in this knee length Louis Vuitton dress.
Williams is a lady in red in deed as she shines in this one shouldered red gown.
Serena looks sleek and chic with this menswear inspired look balanced by feminine sparkly blouse.
You can literally see the confidence in this star athlete turned star fashionista at Mary J. Blige’s FFAWN/Gucci event.
It’s clear that Serena knows how to expertly dress her bountiful curves in this flirty, floor sweeping mint green gown.
Williams pairs a sequined mini and nude pumps together for very chic effect.
It’s become increasingly hard to top herself, but Williams almost manages to beat out all her previous looks with this beautiful number.
At ESSENCE Magazine’s Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, Serena is a vision in this white, one shouldered dress.
Serena hits all the right notes with flawless hair, makeup and low key accessories that compliment her head turning gown at Oscar Awards’ parties in February 2011.
Serena Williams arrives for a taping of The Late Show with David Letterman in a siren red dress and platform Christian Louboutin pumps. Yes!
Serena Williams is leather clad in a form fitting dress and strappy snadals as she stops by The Late Show with David Letterman in 2013.
Serena Williams is all smiles after her straight set victory at the 2014 Sony Open. Her houndstooth shorts. white blazer and bold accessories make this a super cute look.
Serena gave glamour a new meaning in her blush pink gown at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
This sleek blue Zac Posen gown worn at the 11th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards was a grand slam.
Serena Williams is adorable in her eyelet white dress and nude pumps as she attends ‘The Serena Williams Ultimate Run’ VIP Kick-Off in 2014.
It was all about leopard and leather at the Serena Williams Signature Statement by HSN fashion show during Style360 Spring 2015 in New York City.
Serena Williams slayed this crimson red dress with floral details at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Serena Williams’ style is refined and regal in this cream gown as she attends the 2015 Wimbledon Champions Dinner in London, England.