30 Times Serena Williams Served a Fierce Fashion Game
Venturelli/Getty Images
By ·
01
Serena Serves Style

As she begins the journey towards refining her style Williams opts for bold lip color and even bolder accessories.

02
Serena Serves Style

With this sexy and sophisticated knee length black dress Serena’s newly refined style comes full circle.

03
Serena Serves Style

Williams gets yet another accolade for her sportsmanship, but truly deserves another for this fierce champagne hued mini.

04
Serena Serves Style
At the 2010 Oscar parties Serena steps on the red carpet in a breath taking strapless gown. Note the equally flawless hair and make up.
05
Serena Serves Style

Talk about a winner! Words do no justice to how good Serena looks in this green leopard strapless mini.

06
Serena Serves Style

Why change it if it works? Here again, Williams opts for a figure hugging leopard print number.

07
Serena Serves Style

Sexy sophisticate is the only way to describe Williams in this gorgeous black dress.

08
Serena Serves Style

Williams looks every inch the lady in this knee length Louis Vuitton dress.

09
Serena Serves Style

Williams is a lady in red in deed as she shines in this one shouldered red gown.

10
Serena Serves Style

Serena looks sleek and chic with this menswear inspired look balanced by feminine sparkly blouse.

11
Serena Serves Style

You can literally see the confidence in this star athlete turned star fashionista at Mary J. Blige’s FFAWN/Gucci event.

12
Serena Serves Style

It’s clear that Serena knows how to expertly dress her bountiful curves in this flirty, floor sweeping mint green gown.

13
Serena Serves Style

Williams pairs a sequined mini and nude pumps together for very chic effect.

14
Serena Serves Style

It’s become increasingly hard to top herself, but Williams almost manages to beat out all her previous looks with this beautiful number.

15
Serena Serves Style

At ESSENCE Magazine’s Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, Serena is a vision in this white, one shouldered dress.

16
Serena Serves Style

Serena hits all the right notes with flawless hair, makeup and low key accessories that compliment her head turning gown at Oscar Awards’ parties in February 2011.

17
Serena Serves Style
Serena Williams wears a simple natural-hued shift dress at the launch of Burberry’s new fragrance “Burberry Body.”
18
Serena Serves Style
Serena Williams showed-up and showed-out at the 2011 MET gala in a feathered swan-like Oscar frock and Philip Treacy fascinator.
19
Serena Serves Style
Serena stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party when she showed up in an extravagant Christiane King gown. With a golden color that popped against her skin, and the flattering fishtail silhouette, this look was a win.
20
Serena Serves Style
Serena Williams rocked a gilded gold frock with black accessories as she attended the 2012 Wimbledon Championships Winners Ball held in London.
Niki Nikolova/Getty Images
21
Serena Serves Style

Serena Williams arrives for a taping of The Late Show with David Letterman in a siren red dress and platform Christian Louboutin pumps. Yes!

Kyle Blair/WENN.com
22
Serena Serves Style

Serena Williams is leather clad in a form fitting dress and strappy snadals as she stops by The Late Show with David Letterman in 2013.

REX USA/Everett Collection
23
Serena Serves Style

Serena Williams is all smiles after her straight set victory at the 2014 Sony Open. Her houndstooth shorts. white blazer and bold accessories make this a super cute look.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
24
Serena Serves Style
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Delta
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Delta
25
Serena Serves Style

Serena gave glamour a new meaning in her blush pink gown at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
26
Serena Williams

This sleek blue Zac Posen gown worn at the 11th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards was a grand slam.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
27
Serena Serves Style

Serena Williams is adorable in her eyelet white dress and nude pumps as she attends ‘The Serena Williams Ultimate Run’ VIP Kick-Off in 2014.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
28
Serena Serves Style

It was all about leopard and leather at the Serena Williams Signature Statement by HSN fashion show during Style360 Spring 2015 in New York City.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images
29
Serena Serves Style

Serena Williams slayed this crimson red dress with floral details at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Venturelli/Getty Images
30
Serena Serves Style

Serena Williams’ style is refined and regal in this cream gown as she attends the 2015 Wimbledon Champions Dinner in London, England.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
