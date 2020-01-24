Coco Gauff Defeats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka At 2020 Australian Open

Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Coco Gauff upset the whole 2020 Australian Open when she took on defending 2019 champ Naomi Osaka, the No. 3 seed, and won—easily.

According to ESPN, the 15-year-old rising star defeated Osaka 6-3, 6-4 in a match that lasted a little over an hour and, in the same breath, also became the youngest player to beat a top-five player or a defending major champ since Jennifer Capriati in 1991.

Gauff herself marveled at her win.

“Honestly, like, what is my life?” she quipped in her on-court interview. “Like, oh my gosh, two years ago, I lost in the first round in juniors and now I’m here. This is crazy.”

Osaka, 22, acknowledged that Gauff was “more aggressive” since the last time they played during the US Open.

“Her serve is way better than [when] I played her last year. But, yeah, it’s hard, because you learn more when you lose. The winner doesn’t really learn that much. I feel like I wasn’t really swinging freely and she was,” Osaka added.



