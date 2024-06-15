HomeLifestyle

Only Kimberly Woodruff can melt an Ice Cube. They're more than 30 years in and according to the star, "I still get the butterflies when I see her."
25 Sweet Photos Of Ice Cube And Wife Kimberly Over The Years
We adore Black love with longevity.

Rapper, actor and businessman Ice Cube knows a lot about longevity, both in his career and in his personal life. The star, born O’Shea Jackson, has been happily married to wife Kimberly Woodruff since 1992, with the two celebrating more than 30 years as man and wife (34 years in each other’s lives overall). In their time together, as he’s gone from Public Enemy rapper to box-office star, then producer and basketball league owner, they’ve welcomed four children, become grandparents, and figured out the trick to lasting love.

“It’s a true partnership. I respect my wife and she respects me,” he’s said in the past. “I still get the butterflies when I see her. Romance and sex don’t have to fade. I still want her to look at me and say, ‘This is the man I still want to be with.’ So you have to keep yourself up, your P’s and Q’s, and go for what you know.”

It’s certainly worked. They can still be found holding hands on the red carpet or sitting close at a Big3 game. And we certainly love to see it. Check out photos of the beautiful couple from their early years of marriage to decades in.

