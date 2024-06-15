25 Sweet Photos Of Ice Cube And Wife Kimberly Over The Years

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 22: Show executive producer actor Ice Cube (R) and his wife Kim Jackson (L) attend the premiere screening of FX Networks’ new documentary series “Black.White.” at Twentieth Century Fox Studios on February 22, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

We adore Black love with longevity.

Rapper, actor and businessman Ice Cube knows a lot about longevity, both in his career and in his personal life. The star, born O’Shea Jackson, has been happily married to wife Kimberly Woodruff since 1992, with the two celebrating more than 30 years as man and wife (34 years in each other’s lives overall). In their time together, as he’s gone from Public Enemy rapper to box-office star, then producer and basketball league owner, they’ve welcomed four children, become grandparents, and figured out the trick to lasting love.

“It’s a true partnership. I respect my wife and she respects me,” he’s said in the past. “I still get the butterflies when I see her. Romance and sex don’t have to fade. I still want her to look at me and say, ‘This is the man I still want to be with.’ So you have to keep yourself up, your P’s and Q’s, and go for what you know.”

It’s certainly worked. They can still be found holding hands on the red carpet or sitting close at a Big3 game. And we certainly love to see it. Check out photos of the beautiful couple from their early years of marriage to decades in.

01 01 At the “Anaconda” Premiere in LA in 1997 Ice Cube & Wife (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

02 02 With Three of Their Kiddos at the “Three Kings” Premiere in 1999 American rapper and actor Ice Cube with his wife, Kimberly Woodruff, and their children, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Darrell Jackson, and Kareema Jackson, attend the Westwood premiere of ‘Three Kings’, held at the Mann Village Theatre in the Westwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California, 27th September 1999. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

03 03 Hanging Out at Martin Lawrence’s “Runteldat” Premiere in 2002 Ice Cube and his wife Kimberly at the premiere of “Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat” at the ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood, Ca. Monday, July 29, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.

04 04 Serving Sultry at the “Barbershop” Premiere in 2002 Ice Cube & wife Kim (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)

05 05 Matching in Black at an Event Honoring Denzel Washington in 2002 Ice Cube and wife. during The 17th Annual American Cinematheque Award Honoring Denzel Washington – Show and Backstage at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)

06 06 Hugged up at the Premiere for “Friday After Next” in 2002 Actor/writer/producer Ice Cube & wife Kimberly during “Friday After Next” Premiere – Arrivals at Mann National in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

07 07 The Gorgeous Couple at Premiere Magazine’s “The New Power” Event in 2003 Ice Cube & Wife during Premiere Magazine’s “The New Power” – Arrivals & Inside at Ivar in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

08 08 Matching at the 61st Annual Golden Globes in 2004 Ice Cube and wife Kim (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

09 09 At the “Barbershop 2: Back in Business” Premiere in 2004 HOLLYWOOD – JANUARY 20: Actor Ice Cube and wife Kim attend the world premiere of the MGM Pictures’ comedy “Barbershop 2: Back In Business” on January 20, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

10 10 Keeping Close to One Another at the “XXX: State of the Union” Premiere in LA in 2005 Ice Cube (right) and wife Kim Jackson during “XXX: State of the Union” Los Angeles Premiere – After Party at Westwood Village in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage)

11 11 Matching, in Blue, at the “War of the Worlds” Premiere in 2005 Ice Cube and wife Kim Jackson during War of the Worlds Los Angeles Premiere and Fan Screening – Arrivals at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

12 12 Keeping It Shade-y at “The Longshots” Premiere in 2008 WESTWOOD, CA – AUGUST 20: Actor Ice Cube (L) and his wife Kimberly Woodruff attends the world premiere of the Weinstein Company’s “The Longshots” at the Majestic Crest Theatre on August 20, 2008 in Westwood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

13 13 Sharing a Moment on the Red Carpet at the “Book of Eli” Los Angeles Premiere in 2010 HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 11: Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff arrive at “The Book Of Eli” Los Angeles Premiere at Grauman’s Chinese Theater on January 11, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

14 14 Hanging Out at the Chateau Nightclub & Gardens in Las Vegas in 2011 LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 07: Recording artist/actor Ice Cube (R) and his wife Kimberly Jackson attend the Chateau Nightclub & Gardens at the Paris Las Vegas on October 7, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/WireImage)

15 15 All Smiles at the BET Honors in 2014 WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff attend BET Honors 2014 at Warner Theatre on February 8, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/BET/Getty Images for BET)

16 16 The Colorful Couple at “The Book of Life” Los Angeles Premiere in 2014 LOS ANGELES, CA- OCTOBER 12: Actor Ice Cube (L) and wife Kimberly Woodruff attend ‘The Book Of Life’ Los Angeles premiere at Regal 14 at LA Live Downtown on October 12, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

17 17 Enjoing a Very Special Night at the “Straight Outta Compton” Premiere in 2015 LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 10: Rapper Ice Cube (R) and Kimberly Woodruff arrive at the world premiere of Universal Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Straight Outta Compton” at the Microsoft Theater on August 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

18 18 At the Governors Awards in Hollywood in 2015 HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 14: Actor/rapper Ice Cube and wife Kimberly Woodruff attend the 7th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

19 19 At the XxX: Return of Xander Cage” Premiere in Hollywood in 2017 HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 19: Actor/rapper Ice Cube and wife Kimberly Woodruff attend the premiere of “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on January 19, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

20 20 The Lovebirds at the Simon Wiesenthal Center National Tribute in 2017 Kimberly Woodruff and Ice Cube (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

21 21 Looking Chic at the LA Family Housing Awards in 2017 Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

22 22 With Their Children at the Unveiling of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017 Rapper Ice Cube (C) his wife Kimberly Woodruff and kids attend Ice Cube star unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, on June 12, 2017, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

23 23 Supporting Their Son O’Shea Jr. at the Premiere for “Den of Thieves” in 2018 LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 17: Actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. (R) with parents O’Shea ‘Ice Cube’ Jackson and Kimberly Woodruff attend the premiere of STX Films’ “Den of Thieves” at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on January 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

24 24 Looking Cool at the Welcome to LA All-Star Weekend Kick-Off Event in 2018 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff attend LA All-Star Weekend Kick Off Party at the London Hotel on February 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)