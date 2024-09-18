Photos Of Rodney And Holly Robinson Peete Over The Years

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 8: Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete attend Opening of the new Kenneth Cole Los Angeles Flagship Store at Beverly Center on December 8, 2005. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

In 1995, former NFL star Rodney Peete wed actress Holly Robinson of 21 Jump Street and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper fame. Almost 30 years later, they’ve welcomed four children, created a successful and impactful non-profit organization called the HollyRod Foundation, which has a popular annual event, DesignCare, to raise funds, and have remained a strong, united, and very much in love pair.

In the beginning, though, the chemistry wasn’t necessarily off the charts. The two were set up on a blind date in the early ’90s and ended up meeting at a nightclub in LA.

“It was definitely not love at first sight, by any stretch of the imagination,” Holly said on the couple’s former shortlived OWN reality series, For Peete’s Sake.

“This girl ordered a whole bunch of french fries, put ketchup and hot sauce all on the fries, eating them with both hands, not even worried about what she was looking like because I don’t think she was really interested in me,” he recounted. “But I was certainly interested in her.”

It didn’t take long for her to realize though that Rodney was different.

“There was something about him that I was drawn to,” she said.

“From that point on I stalked her friends basically,” he admitted. “‘Do you think she likes me? Do you think she’d go out with me?’ or whatever. That’s how we met, that’s how we got going, and the rest is history.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 17: Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peete attend the 36th Annual Morehouse College “A Candle in the Dark” gala at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on February 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

A key to the pair’s longevity has been having an open line of communication. “For us, the glue, the secret sauce has been trying to stay on the same page. Continuing to communicate with each other and then Rodney Peete’s willingness to talk to a therapist or marriage counselor has been key, key, key,” Holly told ESSENCE in 2023.

“We both had similar ideas of what we wanted for our lives, separately and collectively, and we talked about it,” Rodney added at the time. “We talked about it with a third party. We talked about the journey and what it was going to be and how it was going to be and how to handle certain things that would come up in our lives along the way. We found ourselves getting on the same page before we got married. So knowing that, when things could come up, we would be able to revert to some of the tools that we had early on and then still continue on with the counseling. That was important — that and being able to evolve together was a really important thing as well.”

The pair continues to evolve and is one of our favorite examples of thriving Black love. Check out a slew of gorgeous images of the beautiful couple below.

01 01 1995 Holly Robinson and Rodney Peete during ’95 Pediatric Aids Foundation Annual Picnic at Private Home in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

02 02 1996 Actress Holly Robinson and husband Rodney Peete attending the premiere of ‘The Nutty Professor’ on June 27, 1996 at Universal Studios in Universal City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

03 03 1997 Actress Holly Robinson and husband Rodney Peete attending the world premiere of ‘Soul Food’ on September 18, 1997 at Mann Village Theater in Westwood, California (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

04 04 1999 Holly Robinson Peete & Rodney Peete during “Life” Los Angeles Premiere at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

05 05 2000 Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete during The 31st Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

06 06 2001 385641 53: Actress Holly Robinson Peete and husband Rodney Peete along with the twins attend the Walt Disney Picture’s Video Premiere of Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure February 18, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Laura Farr/Newsmakers)

07 07 2002 LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 22: NFL player Rodney Peete and his pregnant wife actress Holly Robinson Peete arrive at the DesignCure fundraiser honoring Muhammad Ali on June 22, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sebastian Artz/Getty Images)

08 08 2005 Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete with family *Exclusive Coverage* ***Exclusive*** (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic for Us Weekly Magazine)

09 09 2007 Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peete with family during Nickelodeon’s 20th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards – Arrivals at Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

10 10 2008 (EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Former athlete Rodney Peete and actress Holly Robinson Peete during the 2008 CNN Heroes held at the Kodak Theatre on November 22, 2008 in Hollywood, California. 17282_JS_0079.JPG

11 11 2010 NEW YORK – APRIL 03: (L-R) Rodney Peete and wife Holly Robinson Peete promote “My Brother Charlie” and “Not My Boy” at Toys R Us on April 3, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

12 12 2012 MALIBU, CA – JULY 21: Actress Holly Robinson Peete (L) and husband former NFL player Rodney Peete attend the 14th Annual DesignCare event at a private residence on July 21, 2012 in Malibu, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

13 13 2014 MALIBU, CA – SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) Rodney Peete shares an intimate moment with his wife Holly Robinson Peete at her 50th Birthday Celebration on September 20, 2014 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage)

14 14 2016 LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 22: Actress Holly Robinson Peete (L) and former professional football player Rodney Peete attendDebra Lee’s PRE kicking off the 2016 BET Awards on June 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/BET/Getty Images for BET)

15 15 2018 Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peete (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

16 16 2022 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 18: (L-R) Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peete attend DesignCare 2022 Gala to benefit the HollyRod Foundation on June 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation)

17 17 2023 Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peete at The 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)