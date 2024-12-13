Google’s Creator Labs Launches Its Largest Season Yet, Spotlighting 31 Groundbreaking Visual Artists

Google’s Creator Labs, the innovative visual arts incubator that amplifies the voices of rising photographers and filmmakers, returns for its ninth season with its most ambitious lineup yet. In partnership with SN37, Creator Labs has expanded to feature 31 artists—up from 29 last year—including returning talents and fresh faces. These creators, selected for their ability to craft deeply personal visual essays rooted in cultural and social narratives, are poised to challenge perspectives and illuminate untold stories.

The program’s mission remains consistent: to empower artists to explore themes such as identity, connection, intimacy, and community through authentic storytelling. Each piece in this season’s portfolio, created exclusively with the Google Pixel 9, reflects the diversity of experiences and voices within contemporary culture.

Among this season’s creators are British-Ghanaian photographer and filmmaker Campbell Addy, known for his poignant explorations of race and identity, and acclaimed fashion director Gabriel Moses. Other featured artists include Justin French, Neva Wireko, Andy Jackson, Texas Isaiah, Dana Scruggs, Myles Loftin, Shikeith, and Kennedi Carter, among others, whose works delve into topics like intimacy, Black identity, and the complexities of human connection.

By supporting these artists with resources and platforms, Google and SN37 aim to encourage the continued production of authentic work while bringing wider recognition to these emerging talents. As Creator Labs grows, so does its impact on the art world. This season’s roster represents a bold step forward in fostering creativity and cultural commentary, reaffirming the program’s dedication to empowering artists to tell stories that challenge, inspire, and connect. Season 9 is a testament to the power of art to drive meaningful change and discovery.

Check out the amazing work of these visual artists on creatorlabs.google and get an in-depth look at some of their imagery below.

Campbell Addy

Gabriel Moses

Justin French Shadow_Circuit_PixelPro9XL

Neva Wireko

Andy Jackson

Texas Isaiah

Myles Loftin Processed with VSCO with g6 preset

Shikeith

Adrian Octavius Walker

Andre Wagner

Kennedi Carter

Anthony Prince Leslie

Lawrence Agyei