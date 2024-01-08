10 Photos Of Fine Black Men At The 2024 Golden Globes

Marlon Wayans at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Usually, when it comes to the Golden Globes, we’re recapping all the Black love on the carpet or the sweet family moments. Unfortunately, we didn’t get much of either at the event, which took place Sunday, Jan. 7. Nominees were hanging with their cast members and friends instead. But don’t shed a tear for the lifestyle team, because what we did find instead was plenty of eye candy to go around. Black men showed up and showed out for the Golden Globes, whether they were nominated, presenting or just attending. Even if they were dressed in black (shout out to Tyler James Williams for opting for a camel pinstripe getup instead), they were shining. Check out a few of our favorite fellas whom we couldn’t help but stare at from the first big awards season show of the year.

01 01 Tyler James Williams The Golden Globe award-winning actor (2023’s Best Supporting Actor in a comedy) stepped out in yet another dapper look for the first award’s show of the season, and a smize that would make anyone melt. Tyler James Williams at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

02 02 Trevor Noah It’s giving bedroom eyes! The comedian and author looked quite handsome on the red carpet. And I think we can all agree the afro, which he started growing during the pandemic, was the best thing he could have done for his style. Trevor Noah at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

03 03 Colman Domingo Looking like wealth! Colman Domingo, who was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Rustin, was a winner, even if he didn’t take home the award. You can’t lose when you look this good. Colman Domingo at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

04 04 Jeffrey Wright Nominated for his work in American Fiction, the actor looked handsome as he posed for the camera. We love a salt and pepper beard! Jeffrey Wright at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

05 05 Marlon Wayans Our crush since The Wayans Brothers days, Marlon looked fine as he stopped for a few shots on the carpet. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 7: 81st GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Marlon Wayans on the red carpet of the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

06 06 Shameik Moore A man with a bright smile is always going to stand out. The Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse voice actor was a shining star at the event thanks to his mega-watt grin. Shameik Moore at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

07 07 Lionel Boyce One of our faves from FX’s The Bear, which won Best Television Series – Comedy (for which he was chosen to give the speech), Boyce tried a different look. He set aside his character’s apron and opted for a black suite with a white bowtie, which worked for us. Lionel Boyce at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

08 08 Daniel Kaluuya What’s not to love about Daniel Kaluuya? As usual, the skin was poppin’ and the face was divine. He was a presenter at the event. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Daniel Kaluuya attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

09 09 Jelani Alladin One of the stars of Showtime’s nominated mini series Fellow Travelers, this gorgeous man rocked a one-of-a-kind look for the big night. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Jelani Alladin attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)