10 Photos Of Fine Black Men At The 2024 Golden Globes

Whether these brothas were nominated or not, they were all winners in our eyes because they looked oh so good.
Marlon Wayans at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)
By ESSENCE Lifestyle ·

Usually, when it comes to the Golden Globes, we’re recapping all the Black love on the carpet or the sweet family moments. Unfortunately, we didn’t get much of either at the event, which took place Sunday, Jan. 7. Nominees were hanging with their cast members and friends instead. But don’t shed a tear for the lifestyle team, because what we did find instead was plenty of eye candy to go around. Black men showed up and showed out for the Golden Globes, whether they were nominated, presenting or just attending. Even if they were dressed in black (shout out to Tyler James Williams for opting for a camel pinstripe getup instead), they were shining. Check out a few of our favorite fellas whom we couldn’t help but stare at from the first big awards season show of the year.

