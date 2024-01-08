2024 Golden Globes: Complete List Of Winners

Photo Credit: John Salangsang

The 2024 awards season kicks off in full effect tonight with the 81st Golden Globes. Held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California, this year’s ceremony featured many of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities and most talented entertainers.

Airing for the first time on CBS, it is also the first major award show since the SAG-AFTRA strike ended in November, adding anticipation for the evening’s festivities. This year, two new categories were introduced—Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy.

Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the Golden Globes included appearances from Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Lenny Kravitz, Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, Jon Batiste, Daniel Kaluuya, and many more.

The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy Randolph picked up the night’s first award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, and later on the in ceremony, Ayo Edebiri won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her portrayal of Sydney Adamu in FX’s The Bear.

2023’s critically-acclaimed The Color Purple, the musical adaptation of the classic novel and stage production, earned nominations for Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks, but was snubbed in other categories, including Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy and a supporting actress nom for Taraji P. Henson.

Barbie and Succession both came into the night with nine nominations, tied for the most of any other movie or TV show. Oppenheimer scored eight nominations, winning five for the evening. The aforementioned Barbie—which starred Issa Rae—won for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Original Song.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession (HBO | Max)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Bear (FX)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

Beef (Netflix)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“What Was I Made For?” — Barbie

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron (Gkids)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) – France

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy On Television

Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Armageddon)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role On Television

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television

Ali Wong (Beef)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Da’vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)