2024 Golden Globes: Complete List Of Winners

The 2024 awards season kicks off in full effect tonight with the 81st Golden Globes. Held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California, this year’s ceremony featured many of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities and most talented entertainers.
Airing for the first time on CBS, it is also the first major award show since the SAG-AFTRA strike ended in November, adding anticipation for the evening’s festivities. This year, two new categories were introduced—Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy.
Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the Golden Globes included appearances from Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Lenny Kravitz, Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, Jon Batiste, Daniel Kaluuya, and many more.
The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy Randolph picked up the night’s first award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, and later on the in ceremony, Ayo Edebiri won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her portrayal of Sydney Adamu in FX’s The Bear.
2023’s critically-acclaimed The Color Purple, the musical adaptation of the classic novel and stage production, earned nominations for Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks, but was snubbed in other categories, including Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy and a supporting actress nom for Taraji P. Henson.
Barbie and Succession both came into the night with nine nominations, tied for the most of any other movie or TV show. Oppenheimer scored eight nominations, winning five for the evening. The aforementioned Barbie—which starred Issa Rae—won for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Original Song.
The 2024 Golden Globes ceremony was broadcast live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ and the CBS app.
Take a look at the full list of winners here.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Best Television Series – Drama
Succession (HBO | Max)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Bear (FX)
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television
Beef (Netflix)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“What Was I Made For?” — Barbie
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Director – Motion Picture
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron (Gkids)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) – France
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy On Television
Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Armageddon)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role On Television
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television
Steven Yeun (Beef)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television
Ali Wong (Beef)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Da’vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)