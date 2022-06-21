These Black Men Looked Like A (Stylish) Snack At Milan Fashion Week

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / WireImage; Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images; Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

As if there weren’t enough major events going on over the weekend, including Father’s Day and Juneteenth, there was also Milan Fashion Week for men happening in Europe. There were some pretty amazing presentations, from Prada to Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Zegna. There were plenty of famous faces present to take it all in, from actors to NBA ballers and more. Many snapped photos in pieces from the latest collections, eyes hiding behind chic shades, styling in all sorts of outside-of-the-box materials. Check out who showed up and showed out for the sake of fashion and looked quite good while doing so.