These Black Men Looked Like A (Stylish) Snack At Milan Fashion Week
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / WireImage; Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images; Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

As if there weren’t enough major events going on over the weekend, including Father’s Day and Juneteenth, there was also Milan Fashion Week for men happening in Europe. There were some pretty amazing presentations, from Prada to Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Zegna. There were plenty of famous faces present to take it all in, from actors to NBA ballers and more. Many snapped photos in pieces from the latest collections, eyes hiding behind chic shades, styling in all sorts of outside-of-the-box materials. Check out who showed up and showed out for the sake of fashion and looked quite good while doing so.

01
Regé-Jean Page
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
02
Leslie Odom Jr.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
03
Kailand Morris
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
04
Rudy Gay
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / WireImage
05
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / WireImage
06
Winston Duke
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / WireImage
07
Jalen Green
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
08
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Prada
09
Damson Idris
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada
10
Tyrod Taylor
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
11
Odell Beckham Jr.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada

