How Celebrity Dads Were Celebrated On Father’s Day

When you’re blessed to know great fathers, it’s easy to shower them with love. This was evident as so many notable women took to social media on Sunday to honor the fathers of their children (and in one case, the bonus father of their kids). From Draymond Green to Omar Epps, Kendrick Lamar and John Legend, the adoration for the efforts shown by star dads was all over Instagram. For example, Cardi B cooked up oxtails for hubby Offset and their beautiful blended family. Eve still can’t believe she and husband Maximillion Cooper have a little “human” together. And after a championship winning weekend, Ayesha Curry couldn’t say enough about her husband: “You are an angel on earth and we love you beyond measure!” Granted, all this isn’t necessarily on par with the Birkin bags and bling we often see famous women get for Mother’s Day, but we’re sure it was all appreciated. And truly, Whitney Alford said it best. Men should also feel proud to celebrate themselves on Father’s Day, no matter what the women in their lives do on that day.

“Men it’s not as important for us to celebrate you, as it is for You to celebrate You,” she wrote in a sweet, lengthy Father’s Day message. “Celebrate your contribution to the next generation.”

So true! See how some devoted celebrity dads were appreciated by the women who love them.

