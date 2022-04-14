Michael Simon, courtesy of Amazon.

You may know Draymond Green as an NBA champion, a fierce defender on the court and a vocal leader for the Golden State Warriors, but off the court, he’s a devoted dad and partner, doing everything he can to stay connected with his family. Something that has been helping the father of three do so and temper any daddy guilt that might creep up is a newer innovation from Amazon called the Glow ($299).

“Each season there have been times that I have left and thought I should stay back,” the three-time NBA champion tells ESSENCE. “But over time it doesn’t feel like that anymore. I think a large part is due to Amazon Glow and being able to often spend quality time with my kids no matter where I am.”

The Amazon Glow is a projector and video calling device that allows loved ones far away to do everything from read books, play games, create art projects and have digital adventures together. It’s not only a great option for grandparents, but also busy parents-on-the-go like Green. After being introduced to a select few in 2021, the Amazon Glow is now available for all to purchase. The gadget is a favorite of the NBA superstar, who says it has helped to lessen the miles between himself and his kids and allowed him to continue to have a significant impact on the upbringing of his brood.

“With Amazon Glow, it magically feels like we’re sitting side-by-side and I am able to actively participate with my kids in their day-to-day life whether that be reading with them, helping them with cognitive learning exercises with games like memory match, or just being silly playing charades.”

While he’s thankful for the Glow, Green is most grateful for his fiancée, Hazel Renee, for the peace of mind he’s able to have when away for road games.

“She is 100 percent the backbone of our family and keeps us all in order and the kids on track,” he says. “She is the one who also helps foster our relationship when I am on the road. I am extremely thankful for her and now have the opportunity to give her a little break when interacting with the kids via Glow regardless of where I am in the world.”

Draymond Green carries his son Dramond Green Jr. (left) and step-daughter Olive Pullen as he leaves the stadium with girlfriend Hazel Renee (right) following the Warriors win of Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 104-99. (Photo by Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

With a happy home life, Green is fully able to focus on dominating on the court. And he sees himself and the Warriors dominating through the playoffs, all the way to the very end of the NBA finals.

“I am about as confident as the sky is blue about our team winning a title this year,” he says. “If we can get healthy and our offense and defense are connected on both ends, we give ourselves a chance to win the championship.”

The sky is the limit for Green, and there are also no limits to his connection to his family now — thanks to the Amazon Glow.

The Amazon Glow is available now. It comes with a year of Amazon Kids+, a content subscription designed just for kids that offers access to thousands of books, movies, shows, educational apps, and games the family can enjoy on compatible Fire, Fire TV, Android, iOS, and Kindle devices.