Photos Of Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Through The Years

The couple is officially over a decade strong. See their love story through photos, from their dating days to expanding their family.
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 30: Actress Gabrielle Union and professional basketball player Dwyane Wade attend the Ford Red Carpet at the 2013 BET Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/BET/Getty Images for BET)
On August 30, 2014, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union tied the knot in one of their favorite places, a city they called home for many years: Miami. After starting their relationship in 2008, they became an official family, with the Bring It On actress becoming stepmother to his two children, and a mother figure to his nephew at the time.

They’ve been through a lot since that moment, including welcoming their daughter Kaavia together via surrogate in 2018, supporting their daughter Zaya despite the homophobia she’s experienced as the child of public figures for living in her truth, and they’ve withstood their own critics. They’ve had many, whether because of Wade’s love of painting his nails, over the couple’s decision to split bills, or their transparency. They’ve created a business together in their baby brand Proudly, they’ve traveled the world together (Who doesn’t love the annual Wade World Tour?) and they’re a decade strong as husband and wife. As Wade said in celebration of their anniversary, they’ve been through the fire, including in this past year, but they’re committed to one another.

“Year nine was so hard for us,” he admitted. “So we were sitting up here kind of reminiscing how we got to even here. Thank you for being there. Thank you for being there to show me all of the things I forget along the way. The things that we endure is what leaves the trauma. It’s what we remember…But what about the good sh-t we do throughout the year when we show up together, when she show up as parents, when we show up as leaders in our home and outside of our home? I just want to personally thank you for continuing to show me that you ain’t going nowhere. That you are what you say you are. That you’re willing to love me through the shortcomings I’ve had and the moments of growth that I have. So, thank you for teaching me, thank you for believing in me. Probably the biggest thing, thank you for believing in our family.”

And can we talk about the fact that Union learned how to sing so she could serenade him with Faith Hill’s “You’re Still the One” at their anniversary party?

Who else is cutting onions!?

Yes, we love their love. And to honor it, check out our favorite photos from the Wade Union (get it?) over the years.

