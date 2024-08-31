Photos Of Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Through The Years

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 30: Actress Gabrielle Union and professional basketball player Dwyane Wade attend the Ford Red Carpet at the 2013 BET Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/BET/Getty Images for BET)

On August 30, 2014, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union tied the knot in one of their favorite places, a city they called home for many years: Miami. After starting their relationship in 2008, they became an official family, with the Bring It On actress becoming stepmother to his two children, and a mother figure to his nephew at the time.

They’ve been through a lot since that moment, including welcoming their daughter Kaavia together via surrogate in 2018, supporting their daughter Zaya despite the homophobia she’s experienced as the child of public figures for living in her truth, and they’ve withstood their own critics. They’ve had many, whether because of Wade’s love of painting his nails, over the couple’s decision to split bills, or their transparency. They’ve created a business together in their baby brand Proudly, they’ve traveled the world together (Who doesn’t love the annual Wade World Tour?) and they’re a decade strong as husband and wife. As Wade said in celebration of their anniversary, they’ve been through the fire, including in this past year, but they’re committed to one another.

“Year nine was so hard for us,” he admitted. “So we were sitting up here kind of reminiscing how we got to even here. Thank you for being there. Thank you for being there to show me all of the things I forget along the way. The things that we endure is what leaves the trauma. It’s what we remember…But what about the good sh-t we do throughout the year when we show up together, when she show up as parents, when we show up as leaders in our home and outside of our home? I just want to personally thank you for continuing to show me that you ain’t going nowhere. That you are what you say you are. That you’re willing to love me through the shortcomings I’ve had and the moments of growth that I have. So, thank you for teaching me, thank you for believing in me. Probably the biggest thing, thank you for believing in our family.”

And can we talk about the fact that Union learned how to sing so she could serenade him with Faith Hill’s “You’re Still the One” at their anniversary party?

Who else is cutting onions!?

Yes, we love their love. And to honor it, check out our favorite photos from the Wade Union (get it?) over the years.

01 01 2010 BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY – AUGUST 28: Actress Gabrielle Union and NBA player Dwyane Wade attend the 2010 Mercedes-Benz Polo Challenge at Blue Star Jets Field at Two Trees Farm on August 28, 2010 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

02 02 2011 MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 31: (L-R) Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend the Remy V New Years Eve dinner at The Shelborne Hotel on December 31, 2011 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

03 03 2012 MIAMI, FL – JUNE 09: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat celebrates as he kisses girlfriend actress Gabrielle Union after the Heat defeat the Boston Celtics 101-88 and adcance to the NBA Finals in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on June 9, 2012 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)

04 04 2013 MALIBU, CA – SEPTEMBER 21: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Miami Heat basketball player Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union are sighted enjoying a beach outing on September 21, 2013 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Bobby Metelus/Getty Images)

05 05 The Proposal – 2013 MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 21: Gabrielle Union embraces her new fiancee Dwyane Wade in the moments after he proposed on December 21, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Bobby Metelus/Getty Images)

06 06 2014 MIAMI, FL – NOVEMBER 18: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend ‘A Night on the Runwade’ to benefit Wade’s World Foundation at Ice Palace Film Studios on November 18, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/WireImage)

07 07 2014 MIAMI BEACH, FL – JANUARY 11: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union enjoy the fireworks display at Dwyane Wades “Rock The Boat” 32nd Birthday Party on January 11, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bobby Metelus/Getty Images)

08 08 2015 LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 10: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend the premiere of “Straight Outta Compton” at Microsoft Theater on August 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

09 09 2016 LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 12: Actress Gabrielle Union (L) and NBA player Dwyane Wade attend BODY At The ESPYs Pre-Party at Avalon Hollywood on July 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

10 10 2017 PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 21: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are seen arriving at Valentino fashion show during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 on June 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)

11 11 2017 PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade hugging outside Hermes during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 Day Four on June 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

12 12 2018 MIAMI GARDENS, FL – OCTOBER 14: Miami Heat basketball player Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union smile as they watch the NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on October 14, 2018 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

13 13 2019 MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 09: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat poses for a photo with his wife, Gabrielle Union, nephew, Dahveon Morris, and children, Kaavia James Union Wade, Zaire Wade, Xavier Wade and Zion Wade after his final career home game at American Airlines Arena on April 09, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

14 14 2019 SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

15 15 2020 PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 19: Couple Gabrielle Union is seen wearing orange off shoulder dress Christopher John Rogers and heels and Dwyane Wade wearing black track suit with red and beige stripes during Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 19, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

16 16 2021 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

17 17 2022 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

18 18 2023 US actress Gabrielle Union and her husband former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade arrive for the season three premiere of Apple’s original drama series “Truth Be Told” at the Pacific Design center in West Hollywood, California, January 19, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

19 19 2023 SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

20 20 2024 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)