Kaavia James Union Wade's Reaction To Her First Silk Press Is Too Precious

Kaavia James Union Wade, formerly (and affectionately) known as the “shady baby,” is a big girl now. The five-year-old is growing up on us and recently got her first silk press. Her mother, actress Gabrielle Union, shared the sweetest video of her baby girl getting her healthy locks pressed.

In the video, Kaavia can be seen getting her hair washed using products from her mom’s hair care lines – Flawless Curls by Gabrielle Union and PROUDLY, which are created for the curls of melanated people.

After the wash and press process was complete, the actress covered her daughter’s eyes while they stood in front of the mirror and then did a grand reveal.

“I love it,” she responded to her new look as she stared in the mirror and twirled around. Her big smile was followed by a warm hug with her mom–a truly precious moment. And, of course, being a true princess, Kaavia topped off her look with a gold tiara.

“Now, I don’t have to put my old wig on,” she comically shared. Her mom also commented that she could always go back to her curls, affirming that her natural hair is equally beautiful. Kaavia added that her doll Coco doesn’t have natural hair, and has tangled hair that could use some TLC, to which the actress said they may need to book a different session for that.

One commenter on the video said, “A little black girl’s first press is a legendary moment in her life. Just beautiful! 😍🤎”

It’s especially nice to see Kaavia utilizing the PROUDLY products because they were created with her in mind. “It’s inspired by Kaavia,” Union told ESSENCE in 2023. “I wasn’t expecting how much hair she would have. And she wants to wear it free.”

Union also previously talked about how she helps her children feel confident in their hair by being proud of her own.

“It’s one thing to say, ‘Oh your hair is beautiful as it is’ while you’re getting a relaxer every six weeks. What you say and what you’re doing don’t match,” she told MadameNoire in 2021. “And I try not to obsess over Zaya and Kaav’s hair. Kaav swims every day, so even when her hair is done in the morning, she swims. So it’s not going to be picture-perfect or whatever people feel that means. I’m human. I see comments where they’re like, ‘That child’s hair is never done.’ And it is done, I just don’t chase her around making sure that we document her looking super, super done every single day. You’ll see her like that on occasion. But regular, Kaav is going to run around here during a pandemic after swim class and it’s going to be what it is. You’ll see her natural curls. You’ll also see that they’re going to be moisturized. That’s more of what I care about, hair health, not the style.

The star added, “It’s a challenge with the kids, but it’s also giving them the freedom to just exist without having to think about their hair all the time.”

We love a happy, healthy kid with happy and healthy hair!