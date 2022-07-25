Kaavia Is A Janie And Jack Ambassador And These Are The Pieces Keeping Her Chic All Summer Long

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Janie and Jack

In addition to affectionately being known as the “shady baby” and for being the super cute daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Kaavia James Union-Wade is a regular kid who enjoys Disney movies and like her parents, dressing up in chic clothes. The 3-year-old is already an ambassador for kids clothing brand Janie and Jack and recently had an unboxing for their newly launched Disney Moana Collection. It’s unlikely you’ve seen an unboxing and at-home fashion show this cute before. It’s also clear she has many talents beyond throwing sophisticated shade.

Janie and Jack

The little one has been a hit on social media since she was born. In just three years, she’s been able to attract 1.9 million followers on her Instagram page and counting.

It’s still summer time, so if you’re a mom who enjoys dressing up your little ones, you might want to cop a thing or two from the collection Kaavia is rocking. If the Moana line isn’t your kiddo’s style, see a few other looks you can shop of Kaavia’s favorite Janie and Jack pieces she’s worn while having fun in the sun and living her best baby celeb life this summer.

Wavy Striped Crochet Set $80

You can get this cute and colorful set for under $100 and it’s cute for a day outing. Kaavia wore hers at what looks like Netflix’s Boss Baby premiere.

Janie and Jack

Gingham Halter Ruffle 2-Piece Swimsuit $44

It’s no surprise that baby girl is the life of the party, especially since she has two parents who we can say are too. The baby of the family rocked a gingham halter ruffle swimsuit at a pool party while showing off her two-step.

Janie and Jack

Embroidered Ruffle Colorblocked Swimsuit, $49

If you’re one of Kaavia’s Instagram followers, you know she learned to swim very quickly. Now she’s dipping and diving with friends and this adorable ruffle swimsuit is helping to make that happen. She’s showing the girls how to swim in style.

Janie and Jack

Aside from the items Kaavia is rocking above, Janie and Jack have a slew of other pieces available in their new Moana collection. You can view sets they have for both boys and girls over at the Janie and Jack site.