The Cutest Family Moments From The 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Our 17th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards was inspiring on March 7th. The star-studded event was aspirational, from beautiful and bold gowns to moments of joy on the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. This year’s honorees included Oscar-nominated and SAG Award-winning actor Danielle Brooks, Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, as well as Nkechi Okoro Carroll, and Starz’s Kathryn Busby with the incomparable Grammy award-winning rapper Cliff “Method Man” Smith. The purpose of the event is to celebrate Black women making their mark in Hollywood and beyond, and this year’s theme was “Radiant Power” to highlight the “strength, grace, and influence” of Black women as they continue to navigate the fickle and murky waters of the entertainment business, including 2023’s writers and actors strikes. The women honored rose up past numerous adversities and, more importantly, served as a beacon of hope to their community.

Aside from the honorees, we loved seeing all the family moments throughout the event and on the red carpet. Of course, we immediately spotted the Bailey sisters strutting in their gorgeous ensembles. Next, we saw the iconic duo Tia and Tamera Mowry posing together for pictures, and even Boris Kodjoe and his son came out to support.

Inside the event, Chloe honored her sister, Halle, while holding back her tears before her award was presented. “We started this journey together, and it’s been the joy of my life to watch her blossom,” she told the audience. We also noted a handful of sisterhood moments as actresses flocked to each table to commemorate each other in celebration of a glorious afternoon. See several heart-warming family moments from the afternoon below.

The Dennis Family - Sophia Dennis, Richelieu Dennis and Rechelle Dennis

Boris Kodjoe with his son Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe

Sisters, Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry

Twins Adamma Ebo and Adanne Ebo, creators of the breakout movie, Honk for Jesus

Sisters, Paris Kyle and Sydney Kyle, content creators