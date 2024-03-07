HomeAwards & Events

Meet The 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Honorees

Hosted by Method Man, this year’s ceremony highlights the achievements of Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks, Kathryn Busby, and Nkechi Okoro Carroll.
Last month, ESSENCE announced the honorees for the 17th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards, which is set to air exclusively on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network on Friday, March 15 at 9pm ET/PT. Now, let’s take a deeper look at this year’s recipients, and their remarkable achievements in the film and television industry.

The 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Award honorees and entertainment industry trailblazers include Academy Award-nominated actress & Grammy Award-winner, Danielle Brooks, six-time Grammy-nominated singer and leading actress Halle Bailey, acclaimed screenwriter and showrunner of All American, All American: Homecoming and Found, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, and industry powerhouse & President of Original Programming for STARZ, Kathryn Busby.

Hosted by Cliff “Method Man” Smith, the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards highlights the women who are making their unquestionable mark in film and television. The celebration continues Friday, March 8, at the fifth annual ESSENCE Hollywood House, an event that serves as a resource for emerging and established creatives, in order to assist them in reaching the next level in their respective careers.

Here’s the honorees for the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

