Lauryn Hill’s Son Joined Her On Stage And More Family Moments From The 2023 ESSENCE Festival

We told you about all the celebrity couples who made their way down to New Orleans for Festival fun, but stars also showed up in the Crescent City with their family members to enjoy the weekend’s activities and events. From Lauryn Hill taking the stage with her son to Toya Johnson-Rushing and her daughter Reginae Carter speaking side by side, there were a number of moments captured of famous families taking part in Festival. Scroll through to see a few of the sweet moments.
The music-making couple were photographed on day one of the Festival, which is the day they graced the Superdome stage, with three out of their four children. They recently welcomed their second baby boy, Chiko, in April.
We love a mother-daughter slay! Toya and her daughter Reginae were on hand to speak at different Festival events, from GU Creator House to the Food & Wine activation. The two came together on Sunday night to talk about all things music ahead of the closing night of performances, which featured a showstopping surprise set from Reginae’s dad, Lil Wayne.
Aury, the sweet daughter of former Married at First Sight alums (the Atlanta season) Briana Myles and Vincent Morales, was spotted sharing a playful moment with her dad at the Convention Center. Her mom was part of a panel about Black women finding love on reality TV.
Lauryn Hill’s second child, son Joshua, is also into music. The headlining legend decided to give him the chance to showcase his talents as he joined her on stage on Friday night and held his own.
An ESSENCE Fest favorite, gospel icon Erica Campbell attended this year’s festivities and performed on the Get Lifted stage on Sunday, with the full support of her firstborn, daughter Krista Nicole Campbell (a soon-to-be sophomore at Spelman by the way).