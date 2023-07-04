Lauryn Hill’s Son Joined Her On Stage And More Family Moments From The 2023 ESSENCE Festival

We told you about all the celebrity couples who made their way down to New Orleans for Festival fun, but stars also showed up in the Crescent City with their family members to enjoy the weekend’s activities and events. From Lauryn Hill taking the stage with her son to Toya Johnson-Rushing and her daughter Reginae Carter speaking side by side, there were a number of moments captured of famous families taking part in Festival. Scroll through to see a few of the sweet moments.

01 Tobe Nwigwe and Martica “Fat” Nwigwe The music-making couple were photographed on day one of the Festival, which is the day they graced the Superdome stage, with three out of their four children. They recently welcomed their second baby boy, Chiko, in April. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Tobe Nwigwe, Martica “Fat” Nwigwe and kids seen during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

02 Reginae Carter and Toya Johnson-Rushing We love a mother-daughter slay! Toya and her daughter Reginae were on hand to speak at different Festival events, from GU Creator House to the Food & Wine activation. The two came together on Sunday night to talk about all things music ahead of the closing night of performances, which featured a showstopping surprise set from Reginae’s dad, Lil Wayne. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: (L-R) Reginae Carter and Toya Johnson seen backstage during day 3 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

03 Aury Bella Morales Aury, the sweet daughter of former Married at First Sight alums (the Atlanta season) Briana Myles and Vincent Morales, was spotted sharing a playful moment with her dad at the Convention Center. Her mom was part of a panel about Black women finding love on reality TV. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JUNE 30: Aury Bella Morales attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE)

04 Lauryn Hill and Joshua Marley Lauryn Hill’s second child, son Joshua, is also into music. The headlining legend decided to give him the chance to showcase his talents as he joined her on stage on Friday night and held his own. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JUNE 30: John Nesta Marley performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESSENCE)