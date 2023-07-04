Home · 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture

Lauryn Hill's Son Joined Her On Stage And More Family Moments From The 2023 ESSENCE Festival

From Toya and Reginae to Lauryn Hill and her son Joshua, stars shared some special moments with their kids at this year's ESSENCE Fest.
Lauryn Hill’s Son Joined Her On Stage And More Family Moments From The 2023 ESSENCE Festival
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

We told you about all the celebrity couples who made their way down to New Orleans for Festival fun, but stars also showed up in the Crescent City with their family members to enjoy the weekend’s activities and events. From Lauryn Hill taking the stage with her son to Toya Johnson-Rushing and her daughter Reginae Carter speaking side by side, there were a number of moments captured of famous families taking part in Festival. Scroll through to see a few of the sweet moments.

TOPICS: 