All The Cute Couples Spotted At the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

In its 29th year, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture didn’t disappoint as it brought out the best in entertainment, business, health and wellness, food and wine and more to connect with the people of the great city of New Orleans. It also brought out plenty of star couples. A number of your favorites and some low-key pairs showed up for Festival, some taking part in panels together, others coming to enjoy the headlining acts at the evening concerts. We did some digging through the many photos snapped from the weekend and came across these images of some posing pairs that we thought you’d like to see.

01 Toya Johnson-Rushing and Robert “Red” Rushing In addition to taking part in his own panel at Festival, Red was there to support his wife, Toya, at her Food & Wine “Sip and Spill” conversation on Saturday. Courtney Cheatham

02 ‘MAFS’ Alums Briana Myles, Vincent Morales and Daughter Aury Bella Morales On Friday, Briana took part in a conversation about finding love on reality TV (with Lauren Speed-Hamilton) and her hubby, fellow Married at First Sight alum Vincent Morales, was there with their baby girl to cheer her on. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JUNE 30: Briana Myles and Vincent Morales attend the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE)

03 Martica “Fat” Nwigwe and Tobe Nwigwe As they prepped to perform on the first night’s concert, Tobe and his partner “Fat” stopped by our reporter’s room to chat with press — and showed each other some love. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JUNE 30: Martica “Fat” Nwigwe (L) and Tobe Nwigwe pose for a photo on day one of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

04 Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson An EFOC favorite when it comes to couples, HGTV stars Egypt Sherrod and husband Mike Jackson came through to speak on the main stage about love and business. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: (L-R) Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson attend the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE)

05 Style P and Adjua Styles Joining Sherrod and Jackson were Styles P and Adjua Styles to talk about love and business, and they stopped to pose for a picture in front of the main stage press room’s step and repeat. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: (L-R) Styles P and Adjua Styles attend the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE)

06 Marissa Allen and Jeff Allen Cookie Society founders Jeff and Marissa Allen were on hand to share their wisdom (and look super cute together while doing so). NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: (L-R) Marissa Allen and Jeff Allen attend the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE)

07 KJ Smith and Skyh Black The BET stars (Sistas and All the Queen’s Men) and soon-to-be husband and wife stepped out for Saturday’s concert with headliner Missy Elliott. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black attend The 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

08 Charles and Shireen Kuykendoll R&B House Party founder Charles Kuykendoll and wife Shireen, co-host of podcast For Better or Best, took part in a conversation at the Food & Wine event on Sunday. Courtney Cheatham