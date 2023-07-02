The Opening Night Of The 2023 Essence Festival Was Filled With Laughs, Love, And A Celebration Of Hip-Hop!

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

The first night of the 2023 ESSENCE of Culture concert series was truly a night to remember. Hosted by actor, screenwriter, and comedian Deon Cole, the evening featured several guests, some amazing moments, and a celebration of hip hop on its 50th anniversary.

(L-R) Angela Guy, Senior Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion, L'Oréal USA, Deon Cole and Tippi Shorter Rank speak onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™

Held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, the show began with a stirring performance from the coolest couple around, Tobe and Martica “Fat” Nwigwe. Tobe ran through some of his biggest hits, along with the duets recorded with his wife throughout the years. Following the Nwigwe’s set, fan favorite Ari Lennox hit the stage in a stunning burgundy ensemble, and showed the crowd exactly why she’s one of the biggest R&B artists in the industry.

(L-R) Martica "Fat" Nwigwe and Tobe Nwigwe perform onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™

Ari Lennox performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™

In what was a highly publicized appearance, hometown hero Juvenile rocked the ESSENCE crowd with the legendary Mannie Fresh as his DJ. The rapper, whose Tiny Desk episode aired earlier that day, wasn’t originally slated to be at this year’s festival, but due to an outcry from supporters on social media and the like, the iconic rapper was added to the bill. He gave the audience many of his notable songs, as well as the classic “Back That A**Up.”

Juvenile performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™

Brian and Brandon Casey, Richard Wingo, and Kyle Norman – collectively known as Jagged Edge – brought a powerful dose of nostalgia, by performing records like “Walked Outta Heaven,” “Promise,” “Where the Party At,” and more. After an intermission featuring D-Nice, the genre of hip hop was celebrated properly by a medley from some of its central figures. The set included KRS-One, Sugar Hill Gang, Bonecrusher, EPMD, and Big Daddy Kane, along with Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick, who did “The Show,” to the backdrop of thousands of onlookers from across the country.

(L-R) Brandon Casey, Kyle Norman and Richard Wingo perform onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™

Before Ms. Lauryn Hill came out, the talented Janelle Monáe entered the Superdome with a striped two-piece, which meshed perfectly with the live rendition of their songs from The Age of Pleasure. In addition to the tracks from their fourth studio album, the Kansas City native also performed “Electric Lady” and the chart-topping “Tightrope” from The ArchAndroid.

Janelle Monáe performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™

After minutes of anticipation, the enigmatic Hill walked out to an eruption of applause. Backed by a large live band, she opened with “Everything is Everything,” followed by additional records from her Grammy Award-winning magnum opus, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. She also brought out fellow Fugees member Wyclef, who added an additional flavor to the New Jersey native’s much talked-about set.

(L-R) Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill perform onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™

Stay tuned for night two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. See you there!