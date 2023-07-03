EFOC: Toya Johnson-Rushing Speaks On The Importance Of Supporting Black Women-Owned Businesses—”It’s Like Crabs In A Barrel Sometimes”

Toya Johnson-Rushing is a proud mompreneur that has built her brand on authenticity and community empowerment, two pillars she encourages others to prioritize as well.

During a July 1 fireside chat at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, New York Times best-selling author and haircare founder shared her thoughts on the importance on supporting Black-owned businesses.

“It’s very important to support Black owned businesses,” she shared emphatically in response to an audience question. “I am so happy for so many of our Black businesses that are growing. I’m so proud of all of the companies that are growing,” she added, referencing companies like Yelle, founded by friend Yandy Smith and Mielle Organics.

She continued: “Just like we support everyone else, we have to support one another. I don’t understand this thing with us as Black women, where sometimes there’s a crabs in barrel syndrome where we’re afraid to see others climb to top, but believe it or not, there’s room for all us to win.

“When we go to Walgreens or CVS, you pick up what works for you, because there’s plenty of other products on the shelf {to accommodate everyone’s needs}.”

That support she speaks of is crucial, as Black women have found to be the fastest-growing demographic of entrepreneurs in the nation, but the most vulnerable considering the lack of access to funding and resources they need to survive.

Johnson-Rushing concluded with words of wisdom to the crowd.

“No need to hate on each other—it’s ok to support your sister’s business or your cousin’s brand or all of these amazing Black businesses. Let’s try to pour into them. But for whatever reason, some of us just don’t want to do that.”