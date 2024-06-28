Home2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture

Three Decades Of ESSENCE Festival: A Look Back At Our Iconic Main Stage

Take a look through 30 years of Black Joy, celeb sightings, and celebration of our culture through music on the ESSENCE festival stage
NEW ORLEANS – JULY 04: Singer Rihanna performs during day one of the 2008 Essence Music Festival on July 4, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana . (Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage)
By Rivea Ruff ·

As we prep to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture – in grand fashion with a star-studded lineup of legacy performers with rich musical histories of their own, of course – we can’t help but take a moment to reflect on just what the past 30 years of loving us has looked like.

Kicking off in 1996, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture has always been much like a family reunion. It’s a weekend where we convene to discuss our issues, celebrate our culture, and of course, revel in divine Black joy with some of our favorite music artists.

From our inception, we have been joined by heavy hitters like Frankie Beverly & Maze, who celebrated with us every Sunday night for the first 15 years of our celebration and frequently over the next 15, and now will grace our stage for one final performance. We were early platforms for ultra-A-list acts like Beyoncé and Rihanna, just as their status as international superstars were beginning to rise. We’ve been a frequent hub for classic soul acts like Jill Scott, Mary J. Blige, Charlie Wilson, The Iseley Brothers, and many more.

Singer Beyonce Knowles performs live at the Louisiana Super Dome during Day 2 of the 2007 Essence Music Festival, on July 6, 2007 in New Orleans, Louisana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

Take a look at some of the famous faces that have graced our stages and our halls over the past three decades of celebration.

