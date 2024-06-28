Three Decades Of ESSENCE Festival: A Look Back At Our Iconic Main Stage

NEW ORLEANS – JULY 04: Singer Rihanna performs during day one of the 2008 Essence Music Festival on July 4, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana . (Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage)

As we prep to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture – in grand fashion with a star-studded lineup of legacy performers with rich musical histories of their own, of course – we can’t help but take a moment to reflect on just what the past 30 years of loving us has looked like.

Kicking off in 1996, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture has always been much like a family reunion. It’s a weekend where we convene to discuss our issues, celebrate our culture, and of course, revel in divine Black joy with some of our favorite music artists.

From our inception, we have been joined by heavy hitters like Frankie Beverly & Maze, who celebrated with us every Sunday night for the first 15 years of our celebration and frequently over the next 15, and now will grace our stage for one final performance. We were early platforms for ultra-A-list acts like Beyoncé and Rihanna, just as their status as international superstars were beginning to rise. We’ve been a frequent hub for classic soul acts like Jill Scott, Mary J. Blige, Charlie Wilson, The Iseley Brothers, and many more.

Singer Beyonce Knowles performs live at the Louisiana Super Dome during Day 2 of the 2007 Essence Music Festival, on July 6, 2007 in New Orleans, Louisana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

Take a look at some of the famous faces that have graced our stages and our halls over the past three decades of celebration.

Al Green – 1996 NEW ORLEANS, LA – 1996: Acclaimed soul artist Al Green performing in at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, 1996. (Photo by Leni Sinclair/Getty Images)

Usher – 2003 NEW ORLEANS – JULY 5: Usher performs at the 2003 Essence Festival July 5, 2003 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The performances were taped to air on the UPN Network on September 12, 2003. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Prince – 2004 NEW ORLEANS – JULY 2: Prince performs at the 10th Anniversary Essence Music Festival at the Superdome on July 2, 2004 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

John Legend – 2005 NEW ORLEANS – JULY 1: Musician John Legend performs at the 2005 Essence Festival at the New Orleans Superdome on July 1, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Alicia Keys – 2005 NEW ORLEANS – JULY 1: Singer Alicia Keys performs at the 2005 Essence Festival at the New Orleans Superdome on July 1, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx – 2006 HOUSTON – JULY 02: Singer Jamie Foxx performs on the second night of the 2006 Essence Music Festival on July 2, 2006 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Frankie Beverly – 2006 Frankie Beverly and Maze perform to close out the 10th Annual Essence Festival in the New Orleans Superdome. (Photo by James Crump/WireImage for EMI Music Distribution)

Wendy Williams – 2006 Wendy Williams during Coca Cola Presents the 2006 Essence Music Festival – Day 2 at Reliant Park in Houston, Texas, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Destiny’s Child – 2006 NEW ORLEANS – JULY 2: The band Destiny’s Child performs at the 2005 Essence Festival at the New Orleans Superdome on July 2, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisianna. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Chris Brown – 2007 NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 6: Chris Brown performs on the main stage at the 13th Annual 2007 Essence Music Festival presented by Coca-Cola in the refurbished Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage.com)

Kelly Rowland – 2007 NEW ORLEANS – JULY 07: Singer Kelly Rowland performs at the Essence Music Festival presented by Coca-Cola on July 7, 2007 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Douglas Mason/Getty Images)

Ciara – 2007 NEW ORLEANS – JULY 05: Singer Ciara performs on the Main Stage Day 1 of the 2007 Essense Music Festival July 5, 2007 in New Orleans, Louisana

Beyoncé – 2007 NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 6: Beyonce performs on the main stage at the 13th Annual 2007 Essence Music Festival presented by Coca-Cola in the refurbished Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage.com)

Rihanna – 2008 NEW ORLEANS – JULY 04: Singer Rihanna performs during day one of the 2008 Essence Music Festival on July 4, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana . (Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage)

Kanye West – 2008 NEW ORLEANS – JULY 04: Recording artist Kanye West performs live at the 2008 Essence Music Festival on July 4, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

Solange Knowles and her son Julez – 2008 NEW ORLEANS – JULY 04: Solange Knowles and her son attend day 1 of the 2008 Essence Music Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and Louisiana Superdome on July 4, 2008 in New Orleans. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Sanaa Lathan, LisaRaye and Gabriel Union – 2009 NEW ORLEANS – JULY 04: Sanaa Lathan, LisaRaye and Gabriel Union attend the 2009 Essence Music Festival Presented by Coca-Cola at the Louisiana Superdome on July 4, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Beyoncé – 2009 NEW ORLEANS – JULY 03: Beyonce performs during the 2009 Essence Music Festival Presented by Coca-Cola at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage)

Janet Jackson – 2010 NEW ORLEANS – JULY 02: Janet Jackson performs at the 2010 Essence Music Festival at the Louisiana Superdome on July 2, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Chaka Khan – 2012 NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 08: Chaka Khan performs during the 2012 Essence Music Festival at Louisiana Superdome on July 8, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Bobby Brown, Kevin Hart, and Brandy Norwood – 2013 NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 06: (L-R) Bobby Brown, Kevin Hart, and Brandy Norwood attend the 2013 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 6, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Jill Scott – 2014 NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 05: Jill Scott performs at the 2014 Essence Music Festival on July 5, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Missy Elliott – 2015 NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 04: Missy Elliott performs onstage at the 2015 Essence Music Festival on July 4, 2015 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar – 2016 NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 03: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage at 2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented by Coca Cola at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2016 Essence Festival)

Jazmine Sullivan – 2017 NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 01: Singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan performs onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca Cola at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 1, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival)

Pharrell – 2019 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Pharrell Williams performs at the 25th Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Mary J. Blige – 2019 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Mary J. Blige performs in concert at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 25th Anniversary Essence Festival on July 6, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage)

Nas – 2022 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: Nas performs onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion – 2023 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during night 3 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)