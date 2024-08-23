Bridal Bliss: Inside Former 'Basketball Wives' Star DJ Duffey And Iman Shokuohizadeh's Lake Como Wedding

Stefanie Moura

DJ Duffey is a married woman!

Latosha Duffey, a DJ who has toured with rapper French Montana for nearly a decade, entrepreneur, and former Basketball Wives star, recently wed her longtime partner, sports agent Iman Shokuohizadeh. The couple, who share daughter Shadi, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Lake Como, Italy (a very hot spot for weddings and star travel right now) with just their children, including Duffey’s son Heir from a previous relationship, as their guests and witnesses. Heir escorted his mother down the aisle for the special occasion.

The couple became engaged in 2016 after dating for a few months, and welcomed Shadi in 2020. After moving their wedding date due to different life events and responsibilities, including Shadi’s birth, Duffey decided she was ready to say “I do.” She planned their private nuptials in just two weeks and enjoyed a family getaway, versus a traditional honeymoon, through Europe.

“Iman and I were tired of pushing off our wedding, whether it was Covid, purchasing a new home, having a new baby, me going on tour, him busy with expanding his company, there always seemed to be lot going on in our lives,” she tells ESSENCE. “One day I just decided that we were going to go to Lake Como and get married at my dream destination. I planned the wedding in two weeks, and we spent two weeks traveling around Europe with the kids! It’s definitely nontraditional, but it was the best time of my little family’s life.”

With help from wedding planning company Leoeventi, which is based in Italy, they wed on the grounds of Villa Carlotta, a stunning art museum that overlooks the shores of Lake Como.

The private celebration seems to have been the perfect way for the longtime couple to make things official, and they did it with the most important people in their lives. See photos from Duffey’s beautiful ceremony, and portraits shot in Lake Como, in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Wedding Planner: Leoeventi

Photographer: Stefanie Moura

Videographer: Alessandro Testa

Makeup: Wedding By Joy

Location: Villa Carlotta Lake Como