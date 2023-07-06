8 Times The Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio And His Wife Showcased Their Love

Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, a writer, and activist, have decided to go their separate ways after 29 years of marriage. The two recently confirmed their breakup after several decades together, with an interview with The New York Times, published on July 5, 2023, announcing that they are going through a separation and dating other people without plans to divorce officially. de Blasio, 62, and McCray, 68, shared that while they were grateful for the experience of serving as former mayor of New York City, it took a toll on their marriage due to de Blasio’s schedule. “Everything was this overwhelming schedule, this sort of series of tasks,” de Blasio told The New York Times. “And that kind of took away a little bit of our soul.”

McCray admitted that the spark was blown out of their relationship and decided to approach the topic of separation while binge-watching television when her husband asked her why she isn’t “lovey-dovey anymore.” That evening marked their decision to split after examining what they weren’t receiving from their partnership.

“You can feel when things are off, and you don’t want to live that way,” de Blasio said, while McCray stated, “You can’t fake it.”

Married in 1994, the pair now share two children, daughter Chiara, 28, and son Dante, 25 — and plan to continue living together in their Park Slope townhouse in Brooklyn, New York. Although the couple tries to discover what makes them individually happy, they are figuring out the process together.

“I can look back now and say, ‘Here were these inflection points where we should have been saying something to each other,’” he said during the interview. “And I think one of the things I should have said more is: ‘Are you happy? What will make you happy? What’s missing in your life?’”

While we’re sad these two are separating, we understand their need to hold space for each other to work through their individual needs. Check out their relationship timeline below for a look back at better times.

01 The Couple Share A Kiss For The Crowd In 2016 Former NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray attended BAM’s 30th Annual Tribute To Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on January 18, 2016 in New York City and snuck in a kiss. NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 18: Mayor of New York City Bill De Blasio (L) and First Lady Chirlane McCray attend BAM’s 30th Annual Tribute To Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on January 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

02 A New Years Eve Kiss in 2017 Who doesn’t love a New Years Eve kiss to bring in the fresh year? Former York City Mayor Bill de Blasio shared a midnight kiss at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve at Times Square on December 31, 2017 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 31: First Lady Chirlane McCray and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio share a midnight kiss at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve at Times Square on December 31, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

03 Stepping Out For The GRAMMYs In 2018 The couple attended the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS)

04 The Couple Made An Appearance at ESSENCE Festival In 2019 They both attended the 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Chirlane McCray and Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio attend 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

05 A Halloween Bash In 2019 The pair hosted a Halloween Party for children at Gracie Mansion in New York City, New York on October 25, 2019. Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray host a Halloween Party for children at Gracie Mansion in New York City, New York, October 25, 2019. (Photo by EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images)

06 Sweet Moments On Stage In 2021 They attended “Hometown Heroes” Ticker Tape Parade on July 07, 2021 in New York, New York, and shared a sweet moment on stage. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 07: NYC First Lady Chirlane McCray and Mayor Bill de Blasio attend the “Hometown Heroes” Ticker Tape Parade on July 07, 2021 in New York, New York. Healthcare Workers, first responders and essential workers were honored in Manhattan’s Canyon of Heroes for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

07 A Family Affair In 2021 Chirlane McCray and Bill de Blasio, and son, Dante de Blasio, attended the “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Dante de Blasio, Chirlane McCray and Bill de Blasio attend The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)