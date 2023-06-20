Monique Samuels Files for Divorce From Chris Samuels After 10 Years Of Marriage: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels has recently filed to end her marriage to Chris Samuels legally. PEOPLE recently reported that The Montgomery County Family Court confirmed that the television personality has officially filed for divorce from the former NFL player. Although Monique has filed a petition to seal the documents, the docket shows that she filed a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14 and later filed an amended complaint for divorce on June 15. The former couple’s divorce has yet to be finalized. However, Monique and Chris have a scheduled hearing for Wednesday.
The couple called it quits back in October 2022, according to PEOPLE. The former couple wed in 2012 and now share three children, sons Christopher and Chase, plus daughter Milani. Although the couple isn’t posting each other on Instagram, bypassing important milestones like their 11th wedding anniversary on March 3 and Mother’s Day or Father’s Day, their marital issues were visible during the first season of Love & Marriage: D.C., airing earlier in 2022.
In a YouTube video on Monique’s channel Tea with Monique, the Samuels opened up about their troubled marriage. “It’s no secret that Chris and I have been struggling in some areas of our marriage, and anybody who watched Love & Marriage: D.C. last year, y’all saw the arguments, y’all saw everything that was going on,” Monique shared.
She continued, “It was a lot of confusion; it was crazy building up to that 10-year marker of our marriage, and when you’ve been married that long and when you have things that you’re like, ‘Listen, this is being unmet or I’ve been unheard’ you start to get frustrated, and it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, is this what life is going to be? I can’t take it anymore,'” she continued. “So what y’all saw on Love & Marriage: DC last season, it was my cry for help.”
We’re sad these two seem to be permanently going their separate ways. Check out their relationship timeline below for a look back at better times.
The Bride Monique Cox, 28, owner of PROssistant, a virtual assisting and management company, and Christopher (Chris) Samuels, 34, a retired football player for the Washington Redskins wed at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, amongst friends and family, with silver and white wedding decor.
Monique Samuels gave birth to son Christopher, 9, in 2014 and daughter Milani, 7, in 2016.
The Samuels began appearing as a main cast member on the reality television series The Real Housewives of Potomac during its second season in 2017.
On November 26th, 2018, Monique shared the happy news on Instagram, “It’s… A… BOY!!!! Told yall! I’m 3 for 3 with guessing genders now,” she exclaimed in the post. She named the baby Chase.
Amid vicious rumors, violence, and emotional distress, the Samuels exited from the hit Bravo reality television show but not after dropping bombshell receipts.
The popular OWN series Love & Marriage: Huntsville’s official spinoff, Love & Marriage: DC, included Monique and Chris Samuels, where they both opened up about their perils of their marriage.
In October 2022, PEOPLE reported that the couple was splitting after ten years of marriage, officially separating as husband and wife. Monique opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her marriage state earlier that year while filming RHOP. “People always say that reality TV tears your marriage down. What people don’t realize is that Real Housewives of Potomac, in some ways, saved my marriage,” she shared. “Chris and I, before we started filming that show, we were in a rough place.”