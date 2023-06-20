Monique Samuels Files for Divorce From Chris Samuels After 10 Years Of Marriage: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels has recently filed to end her marriage to Chris Samuels legally. PEOPLE recently reported that The Montgomery County Family Court confirmed that the television personality has officially filed for divorce from the former NFL player. Although Monique has filed a petition to seal the documents, the docket shows that she filed a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14 and later filed an amended complaint for divorce on June 15. The former couple’s divorce has yet to be finalized. However, Monique and Chris have a scheduled hearing for Wednesday.

The couple called it quits back in October 2022, according to PEOPLE. The former couple wed in 2012 and now share three children, sons Christopher and Chase, plus daughter Milani. Although the couple isn’t posting each other on Instagram, bypassing important milestones like their 11th wedding anniversary on March 3 and Mother’s Day or Father’s Day, their marital issues were visible during the first season of Love & Marriage: D.C., airing earlier in 2022.

In a YouTube video on Monique’s channel Tea with Monique, the Samuels opened up about their troubled marriage. “It’s no secret that Chris and I have been struggling in some areas of our marriage, and anybody who watched Love & Marriage: D.C. last year, y’all saw the arguments, y’all saw everything that was going on,” Monique shared.

She continued, “It was a lot of confusion; it was crazy building up to that 10-year marker of our marriage, and when you’ve been married that long and when you have things that you’re like, ‘Listen, this is being unmet or I’ve been unheard’ you start to get frustrated, and it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, is this what life is going to be? I can’t take it anymore,'” she continued. “So what y’all saw on Love & Marriage: DC last season, it was my cry for help.”

We’re sad these two seem to be permanently going their separate ways. Check out their relationship timeline below for a look back at better times.

01 2012: They Married The Bride Monique Cox, 28, owner of PROssistant, a virtual assisting and management company, and Christopher (Chris) Samuels, 34, a retired football player for the Washington Redskins wed at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, amongst friends and family, with silver and white wedding decor. WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Pictured (l-r): Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

02 2014-2016: The Couple Started Their Family Monique Samuels gave birth to son Christopher, 9, in 2014 and daughter Milani, 7, in 2016. POTOMAC, MD – JUNE 1: Monique Samuels, along with her husband, former Redskin Chris Samuels, and two children, Christopher, 5, and Milani, 2, have their family life and home featured on the Bravo TV show Real Housewives of Potomac. 2018. (Photo by Mike Morgan/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

03 2017: The Couple Started Their Real Housewives of Potomac Journey The Samuels began appearing as a main cast member on the reality television series The Real Housewives of Potomac during its second season in 2017. THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC — Pictured: (l-r) Ashly Boalch Darby, Karen Huger, Raymond Huger, Monique Samuels, Chris Samuels, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Chris Bassett — (Photo by: Shannon Finney/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

04 2018: The Couple Welcomed Their Third Baby On November 26th, 2018, Monique shared the happy news on Instagram, “It’s… A… BOY!!!! Told yall! I’m 3 for 3 with guessing genders now,” she exclaimed in the post. She named the baby Chase. WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Pictured (l-r): Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

05 2021: The Couple Exited The Real Housewives of Potomac Amid vicious rumors, violence, and emotional distress, the Samuels exited from the hit Bravo reality television show but not after dropping bombshell receipts. THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC — “Reunion” — Pictured: (l-r) Monique Samuels, Chris Samuels — (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

06 2022: The Couple Becomes Castmembers On Love and Marriage DC The popular OWN series Love & Marriage: Huntsville’s official spinoff, Love & Marriage: DC, included Monique and Chris Samuels, where they both opened up about their perils of their marriage. WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 13: Cast members Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels at the “Love & Marriage: DC” screening at The Park At 14th on May 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)