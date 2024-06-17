HomeBlack Celeb Couples

All The Black Love At The 2024 Tony Awards

From Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo to Leslie Odom Jr. and wife Nicolette, see who made theater's biggest night date night in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: (L-R) Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce attend the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

On Sunday, June 16, theater kids got dolled up in their best formal attire and met on the red carpet at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City for the Tony Awards. Writers, musicians, actors, soon-to-be Tony winners, and Broadway fans all came together for the theater’s biggest night. Among the pack of guests were a number of beautiful Black couples excited for the celebration of amazing plays, from Adam Blackstone and wife Kaisha (he was behind the orchestrations for Hell’s Kitchen, which was nominated for Best Musical), Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo (a theater alum and Tony winner who closed out the show with Idina Menzel, as she’s playing the role of Elphaba in the feature film Wicked while Menzel was the original Elphaba on Broadway), and Tony winner Wendell Pierce and partner Erika. Scroll down to see who ate up the red carpet with their better half.

