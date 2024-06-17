All The Black Love At The 2024 Tony Awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: (L-R) Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce attend the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

On Sunday, June 16, theater kids got dolled up in their best formal attire and met on the red carpet at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City for the Tony Awards. Writers, musicians, actors, soon-to-be Tony winners, and Broadway fans all came together for the theater’s biggest night. Among the pack of guests were a number of beautiful Black couples excited for the celebration of amazing plays, from Adam Blackstone and wife Kaisha (he was behind the orchestrations for Hell’s Kitchen, which was nominated for Best Musical), Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo (a theater alum and Tony winner who closed out the show with Idina Menzel, as she’s playing the role of Elphaba in the feature film Wicked while Menzel was the original Elphaba on Broadway), and Tony winner Wendell Pierce and partner Erika. Scroll down to see who ate up the red carpet with their better half.

01 01 Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods Pierce has won two Tony awards! One for Best Actor in Death of a Salesman, and another in 2007 for being a producer on the project Radio Golf. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: (L-R) Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce attend The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

02 02 Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe Erivo, who just needs an Oscar for EGOT status, won a Tony in 2016 for Best Performance by an Actress for her work in The Color Purple, setting off what’s been a stellar career so far. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: (L-R) Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo attend FIJI Water at the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

03 03 Adam and Kaisha Blackstone Adam was responsible for the orchestration heard in the hit and Tony-nominated play, Hell’s Kitchen. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: (L-R) Adam Blackstone and Kaisha Blackstone attend The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

04 04 Leslie Odom Jr. and Wife Nicolette Robinson He was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch. Odom previously won a Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for his work in the epic musical Hamilton. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: (L-R) Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr. attend the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

05 05 Jocelyn Bioh and Husband Austin Smith Bioh was nominated for her fantastic play Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: (L-R) Jocelyn Bioh and Austin Smith attend The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

06 06 Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell and Wife Allyson Tucker-Mitchell Stokes Mitchell is a Tony winner, taking home an award in 2000 for Best Actor in a Musical for Kiss Me, Kate, and was given the philanthropic Isabelle Stevenson Award at the Tonys in 2016. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: (L-R) Allison Tucker-Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell attend the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

07 07 Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and Husband Cheo Bourne Jenkins’s work, Appropriate, won Best Revival of a Play at the show. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (L) attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)