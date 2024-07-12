Our Favorite Couples At The 2024 ESPYS

On Thursday, July 11, sports’ biggest night occurred: the 2024 ESPYS. The GOAT, Serena Williams, was the host, and she stepped on the red carpet looking like a million bucks, and with her fabulous family by her side. She wore Armani Privé and looked like an actual award (and we mean that in the most stylish, fabulous way possible!). Her daughter, Alexis Olympia, also shined in a silver patterned dress with strappy sandals (and braids), and husband Alexis wore a black suit, and kept it cozy in Nike sneakers. Baby Adira didn’t get an invitation this time, but she is just 11 months!
Getting to do the event was outside of the norm for Williams, who said that her new normal these days includes being very present at her oldest daughter’s school these days. “[Normal looks like] going to my daughter’s school,” she told ABC News. “I want to be, like, volunteer of the year. Obviously, now, that’s my new goal, being No. 1 at being the volunteer of the school. I got to be the greatest.”
While they were one of the few families present for the big night, there were plenty of couples who showed up and out, including boo’d up ballers Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick (she was just hanging out with us at ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans!), Candace Parker and wife Anya, and Draymond Green and wife Hazel Renee.
The stars put their uniforms and sneakers in the closet and opted for black tie fabulousity for the ESPYS, and with their partners by their side, it was definitely date night. Here are a few of the couples we couldn’t get enough of seeing at the 2024 ESPYS.