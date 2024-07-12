Our Favorite Couples At The 2024 ESPYS

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On Thursday, July 11, sports’ biggest night occurred: the 2024 ESPYS. The GOAT, Serena Williams, was the host, and she stepped on the red carpet looking like a million bucks, and with her fabulous family by her side. She wore Armani Privé and looked like an actual award (and we mean that in the most stylish, fabulous way possible!). Her daughter, Alexis Olympia, also shined in a silver patterned dress with strappy sandals (and braids), and husband Alexis wore a black suit, and kept it cozy in Nike sneakers. Baby Adira didn’t get an invitation this time, but she is just 11 months!

Getting to do the event was outside of the norm for Williams, who said that her new normal these days includes being very present at her oldest daughter’s school these days. “[Normal looks like] going to my daughter’s school,” she told ABC News. “I want to be, like, volunteer of the year. Obviously, now, that’s my new goal, being No. 1 at being the volunteer of the school. I got to be the greatest.”

While they were one of the few families present for the big night, there were plenty of couples who showed up and out, including boo’d up ballers Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick (she was just hanging out with us at ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans!), Candace Parker and wife Anya, and Draymond Green and wife Hazel Renee.

The stars put their uniforms and sneakers in the closet and opted for black tie fabulousity for the ESPYS, and with their partners by their side, it was definitely date night. Here are a few of the couples we couldn’t get enough of seeing at the 2024 ESPYS.

01 01 Draymond Green and Hazel Renee HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: (L-R) Draymond Green and Hazel Renee attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

02 02 Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: (L-R) Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

03 03 NFL Star Dion Dawkins and Daiyanna Muhammad HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: (L-R) Daiyaana Muhammad and Dion Dawkins attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

04 04 Candace and Anya Parker HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: (L-R) Candace Parker and Anya Parker attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

05 05 Angel McCoughtry and Kenneth Monroe HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: (L-R) Angel McCoughtry and Kenneth Monroe attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)