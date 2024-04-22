The Best Street Style Looks From Coachella 2024

Getty Images

Coachella is one of the most popular music festivals known for bringing top artists and independent acts to the forefront. Fashion is a category that falls into high standards for people to live up to at Coachella. Coachella often gives festival goers the opportunity to dress up in elaborate garb and makeup from bright neon outfits to boho chic.

This year, we wanted to highlight Black women who are often overlooked for their contributions to festival style. These “It” Girls were the main characters at Coachella in two-piece sets, western wear, and rave-inspired clothing. Two women, in between sets, wore similar Barbie pink western-themed outfits with one wearing pink latex short shorts and a cropped white tank with a black cowboy hat, and a pink bandana to match her shorts. Her friend went for a darker glam look with all-black cowboy boots, black leather shorts with white stitching and a diamond-adorned bralette top. She accessorized with a sparkling red cap and a wrapped pearl necklace to complete her look.

Some attendees opted for denim-on-denim moments. One showgoer wore a denim vest with a pair of denim cargo pants covered in intricate pockets. Another stylish individual wore a denim cropped halter top with a pair of foldover denim shorts paired with brown suede cowboy boots. We also spotted one woman who donned a letterman bomber jacket over a printed top and dark blue jeans. She accessorized with her pink handbag and stacks of beads in her braids. A particularly striking look: a woman who added fur to her look with a vest over denim shorts and sleeve top and completed her look with a pair of black cowboy boots à la Cowboy Carter.

Keep scrolling to see all the best looks from Coachella 2024.

01 01 Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A festivalgoer attends the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)

02 02 Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A festivalgoer attends the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)

03 03 Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Festival goers attend the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

04 04 Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Nicole Bruner at the Nylon House event held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2024 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

05 05 Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Festivalgoers attend the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)

06 06 Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Tatiana Elizabeth at the Nylon House event held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2024 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

07 07 Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Madison Pettis at Revolve Festival: The Seventh Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

08 08 Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Festivalgoers attend the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)

09 09 Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A festivalgoer attends the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)

10 10 Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A festivalgoer attends the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)

11 11 Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Guests at Revolve Festival: The Seventh Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

12 12 Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Guests at Revolve Festival: The Seventh Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

13 13 Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Guests at Revolve Festival: The Seventh Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

14 14 Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A festivalgoer attends the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)

15 15 Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A festivalgoer attends the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)

16 16 Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A festivalgoer attends the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)

17 17 Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A festivalgoer attends the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)

18 18 Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A festivalgoer attends the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)

19 19 Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A festivalgoer attends the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)