The Best Street Style Looks From Coachella 2024

These are the most stylish attendees who attended the beloved music festival which featured appearances by Doja Cat, Tyler, the Creator, Jon Batiste, and more.
By Kerane Marcellus

Coachella is one of the most popular music festivals known for bringing top artists and independent acts to the forefront. Fashion is a category that falls into high standards for people to live up to at Coachella.  Coachella often gives festival goers the opportunity to dress up in elaborate garb and makeup from bright neon outfits to boho chic. 

This year, we wanted to highlight Black women who are often overlooked for their contributions to festival style. These “It” Girls were the main characters at Coachella in two-piece sets, western wear, and rave-inspired clothing. Two women, in between sets, wore similar Barbie pink western-themed outfits with one wearing pink latex short shorts and a cropped white tank with a black cowboy hat, and a pink bandana to match her shorts. Her friend went for a darker glam look with all-black cowboy boots, black leather shorts with white stitching and a diamond-adorned bralette top. She accessorized with a sparkling red cap and a wrapped pearl necklace to complete her look.

Some attendees opted for denim-on-denim moments. One showgoer wore a denim vest with a pair of denim cargo pants covered in intricate pockets. Another stylish individual wore a denim cropped halter top with a pair of foldover denim shorts paired with brown suede cowboy boots. We also spotted one woman who donned a letterman bomber jacket over a printed top and dark blue jeans. She accessorized with her pink handbag and stacks of beads in her braids. A particularly striking look: a woman who added fur to her look with a vest over denim shorts and sleeve top and completed her look with a pair of black cowboy boots à la Cowboy Carter.

Keep scrolling to see all the best looks from Coachella 2024. 