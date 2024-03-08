HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Singers Vedo And Shanice's Valentine's Day Wedding Took Place On A Mega Yacht In Miami

The celebration involved some big performances, a boatload of flowers, and three outfit changes from the bride (including a complete hair change).
Stanley Babb
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

A wedding on a mega yacht? Sounds about right for “You Got It” singer and songwriter Vedo and his CEO bride, Shanice, also a singer-songwriter. But long before they said “I do” in grand fashion on a holiday all about love, the two were meeting as young dreamers in 2011. They encountered one another at a music event and had a brief conversation, but didn’t end up exchanging numbers. That should have been it. But as fate would have it, they ran into each other again at another event a short time later, and took it as a sign from the universe that they needed to get to know each other better. They’ve been inseparable ever since.

“I knew Vedo was the one instantly,” Shanice tells ESSENCE. “He treated me like a lady at such a young age. I was very impressed. He stimulated me mentally. He was so gentle, respectful, and accepted me and my family although we aren’t perfect.”

Vedo wasn’t looking for his person at that time, but he knew he’d found her when he got to know Shanice.

“I honestly didn’t know what to look for in a person who could possibly be ‘the one.’ I just knew she treated me differently from any other woman,” he recalls fondly. “She was sweet but feisty. She was stern but would bend her rules for me. She loved family, she loved my family. She was an entrepreneur at a young age, so she had drive, goals, long term and short term. She was just an overall dope person. I knew a long time ago. She knew what she deserved and until I was able to provide that, I dared not. Now we are here.”

The crooner, a consummate performer who finished in the top 12 during Season 4 of The Voice (he was on Team Usher and recently flexed his talents with the legend during his NPR Tiny Desk Concert), asked for Shanice’s hand in the only way he knows how — in front of an audience. He proposed at the grand opening of her beauty spa Solé Aesthetics in Atlanta.

“He got me good,” she says. “I was so caught up on planning the grand opening that it was so unexpected when he popped the question.”

From there, the couple planned the ultimate celebration, opting to tie the knot on the day of love, Feb. 14, 2024, on a mega yacht in Miami that they decked out in red and white florals and matching decor. The couple exchanged vows in front of some high-profile guests, all dressed in white, on the waters of Magic City. “We go all out for our birthdays, vacations, our friends, why not go all the way and do it big for our wedding day?” Shanice asks.

And with three outfit changes for the bride (and a major hair switch), a few big performances and 150 guests celebrating with them, “big” is the right word for their magical moment.

Scroll through to check out some of the stunning images, shot by photog Stanley Babb, from their day, and learn more about how it came together in a beautiful way in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Wedding planner/designer: Marjorie Beauvil-Michaud

Photographer: Stanley Babb

Cinematographer: Unleashed Vizuals

Venue: Seafair Yacht Miami

Florist: Javier Valentino

Branding, production and lighting: MPE Event Group

Bridal makeup: Tia Codrington

Bridal hair stylist: Hair Chemistry Miami

Bridal gown: Valdrin Sahiti

Groom custom suit: Miguel Wilson

