HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: After Proposing With Three Rings, Mario Wed Chanell At A Castle In Jamaica

The poet and the mixed media artist wed with the help of a fiery red reception gown, bridesmaids dressed like Disney princesses, and a topless dance — by the groom.
Bridal Bliss: After Proposing With Three Rings, Mario Married Chanell At A Castle In Jamaica
ShootMiaShoot
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

For a man who has a way with words, Mario, a celebrated poet originally from NYC, admits he may have used the wrong ones when he first spoke to Chanell. A multi-disciplinary artist, she was encouraged to reach out to him as she was looking for a mentor to help her as she planned to write an anthology of poems. They were both single parents, both in Atlanta, and both artists. They had plenty in common. It should have been a smooth introduction.

“An acquaintance told me about this amazing poet named Mario Anthony Reyes and said I should give him a call,” she recalls. “Over the phone he was very much a New Yorker [laughs]. Curt and rude.”

Mario says it wasn’t his intention to come off that way, but he can see how she may have found their initial correspondence a tad off-putting.

“She swears I was being rude,” he says. “I thought I was just being concise; in hindsight, I may have allowed my Bronx demeanor to get the best of me.”

Still, she thought she could learn something from Mario, so Chanell agreed to meet him at the Apache Café in Atlanta where he was set to perform on October 14, 2018.

When they finally saw each other in person, time stopped. It was far from what Mario expected.

“I was beside myself because it felt like a chore. I just knew I would get there, she’d be on her phone the whole time, playing that City Girl role and that wasn’t the space I was in,” he jokes, while also being serious. “I looked at the bar and everyone that I knew there was already gawking at her. I walked over, her back to me and I said ‘Hey.’ I swear it was something out of a movie because she turned around and I was absolutely stuck. All that cool New York stuff went right out the window.”

“I looked up and this giant of a man was standing in front of me with the sweetest smirk,” Chanell recalls from that moment. “His hair was shoulder length and wavy, almost like he just swam there and his skin was a copper color, like someone with a permanent tan. It’s so cliche but I just remember feeling, in the breath of a second, like I’ve always known this person.”

She adds, “I liken the spark I felt to recognizing someone intimately without ever having seen or spoken to them before. There was a knowing and a familiarity before a word was even said.”

The man she thought could be a great mentor ended up being the man in her life. For him, she was the woman he immediately knew he couldn’t do without.

“Life has delimiters, before and afters. Oct. 13th I figured I’d be a single father the rest of my life and would eventually travel the world with a backpack. By the morning of the 15th I wanted to lay roots down in Atlanta and be this woman’s cornerstone indefinitely,” he says.

“I knew the minute my aura interacted with his,” she adds. “I could have been blind and felt this was my person. I don’t know how I knew, I just know.”

Now that’s love.

After three years together, the number three being something of a lucky number for Chanell, Mario took her on a trip to her native Jamaica to meet her father on October 27, 2021. It was, to her surprise, also an opportunity to ask for her hand in marriage.

“Mario proposed with three rings on my 33rd birthday on our third anniversary,” she says, noting that their family members were there to celebrate the moment. “He had my dad get on one knee with a ring of my birthstone, pink tourmaline, representing the past. He booked a flight for his father but because of Covid, he was unable to make it, so his mother handed me a ring made of moonstone to represent the future and our long life together. And finally, he proposed with a 4-carat ring from Brilliant Earth to symbolize our present. I often wear all three at the same time.”

Chanell would get a fourth ring, her wedding band, on another beautiful October day. On October 14, 2023, the couple tied the knot in Port Antonio, Jamaica at the Trident Castle.

The day was, as it appeared in pictures, a dream come true. “The entire wedding was magical so it’s hard to choose one part to be my favorite. What truly made it special was the smiles from all of our loved ones,” says Mario. “The best way to describe it came from Chanell’s friend who said, ‘This wedding feels like what your relationship must feel like: filled to the brim with love.'”

Scroll down for the colorful images from their day, which included a fiery red reception gown (to match Chanell’s hair), bridesmaids dressed liked Disney princesses, and a topless dance — by the groom. This and more in this week’s Bridal Bliss!

Vendors

Venue: Trident Castle

Wedding Planner: Claudine Heaven

Wedding Dress and Shoes: Grace Loves Lace

Veil: Rue De Seine

Reception Gown: Pampered Pink Atelier

Photographer: ShootMiaShoot

Hair: Natalia Golding

Makeup: Sue-Ann Gregg

Groom’s Tuxedo: Rex Bespoke

Cake: Kathy Jo Gauntlett-Tait of Treasury of Desserts

TOPICS: 