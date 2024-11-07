HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Purple Reigned During Maya And John's Gorgeous Nashville Nuptials

The couple, who fell in love after both finding themselves divorced post-pandemic, enjoyed a celebration with plenty of joy and sentimental moments, including vows made to the bride's daughters.
Elle Danielle
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

The COVID-19 pandemic was difficult for everybody, changing how we live our day-to-day lives, access to and the cost of essential goods, our relationships and how we communicate in them, and more. For Maya and John, from Nashville, the pandemic came with even more unexpected life changes: divorce. Post-pandemic, both parties found themselves, unexpectedly, single parents to three children (John’s, kids of college age, Maya’s, school-aged).

The two actually met years before COVID-19 changed their lives. In 2019, they attended the same leadership immersion program for senior-level executives in Nashville. After their marriages ended, a mutual friend and program classmate encouraged them to connect because they were going through similar experiences and could be of help to one another. They found themselves hitting it off after meeting for lunch a few times. The conversation was easy and lasted hours. Soon after, they decided to be more than friends, and in no time, they were thinking about one another in long-term ways.

“I knew I had found my partner for life when I found myself feeling like I could trust John with all parts of me: from the successful CEO and entrepreneur Maya to the silly laugh until I cry Maya to the newly single mom Maya and even the scarred, vulnerable Maya who was indeed in need of healing,” Maya says. “He accepted all pieces of me with an open heart and most importantly, grace.”

For John, he realized he’d met his match when he started prioritizing not just Maya’s needs but those of her young daughters.

“I knew that Maya was my person when I started factoring in her and her girls into my future life decisions,” he recalls. “I had a very attractive career opportunity presented to me. As I weighed the options, I could not help but think about how the possible shift would affect them and their way of life. I was planning for them to be part of my journey. I turned down the opportunity solely because I did not want them negatively impacted. This experience made it clear to me that I wanted Maya and her girls in my life permanently.”

And so, after becoming much more than colleagues in 2021, John decided to propose to Maya a few days before Thanksgiving in 2023, on the date that they went on their first date. Arranging a day-long getaway, John had he and Maya’s close friends and family gather at her home in preparation for the moment. When they returned to her place, Maya was blindfolded and met by her sister and close friends, who all prayed for her before helping her remove her blindfold. There, in her yard, knelt John in front of “MARRY ME” letters, the property covered in rose petals and candles. Of course, she said yes.

A few months later, on May 30, 2024 (because why waste time?), they said I do in Nashville, keeping things both classic and contemporary, marrying at a beloved Baptist Church, but foregoing a traditional reception for a party. No room full of round tables and stuffy food. Just good vibes, lots of dancing, sparklers, and plenty of purple! It’s the couple’s favorite color, for Maya, a shade she’s loved since childhood, for John, one he came to appreciate as a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. (Purple and gold are the organization’s colors.) “It is luxurious without being ostentatious,” Maya says.

The day was packed with love, from a foot-washing moment reminiscent of Jesus washing the disciples’ feet in the Bible to signify their vow to serve one another to John singing Stevie Wonder’s “Ribbon in the Sky” to Maya’s surprise and his heartfelt vows for her daughters: “The look in their eyes as I promised to love them will stay with me forever,” he says.

With so many unforgettable moments, how could the couple choose a favorite? Take a look into their special day and learn more about those moments and their love story as a whole in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

