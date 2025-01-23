HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Inside Jillian And Steve's Stunning Celebration In The Dominican Republic

The couple, who knew each other only in passing as kids, finally connected as adults and realized they were soulmates.
BOYKO Photography
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Long before Jillian and Steve fell in love and became husband and wife, they were in each other’s lives — they just didn’t actually realize it. The New Jersey residents grew up in PG County, Maryland, and they’d crossed paths on more than one occasion, even taking pictures together, group pics, that is, when they were young.

“We were both at a pool party together in middle school,” Jillian recalls. “I attended Steve’s high school graduation, and we even took a photo at a party together with friends, all without saying a word to each other.”

If that weren’t enough, their families were connected, knowing each other since the ’80s. Her parents and Steve’s aunt were old college friends, and Steve’s father was close to Jillian’s uncle and aunt. So when they finally were formally introduced in 2015 through a mutual friend named Siani, who played matchmaker, it felt like the two were meant to be. “Once she passed along my number, we connected and hit it off immediately,” she says. Both parties say it didn’t take long to realize they’d ultimately met their match.

“Steve was the first time I experienced love at first sight,” Jillian shares. “Prior to meeting, we talked for what felt like 24/7 for a couple of weeks, and it felt like I had known him my whole life.”

He says he connected to her taste in music and was taken by her charisma. “I knew she was someone I needed in my life.”

With that feeling firmly in place, Steve decided to propose to Jillian, and on a very special day — New Year’s Eve of 2022. “I always desired a NYE wedding. However, Steve did not. This was his compromise,” Jillian says. At the time, the couple were living in Washington D.C., and after checking into the Ritz Carlton in the city, the same hotel they spent their first New Year’s Eve together in 2015, they headed to one of their favorite restaurants before making their way to a friend’s rooftop to ring in 2023.

“Within 30 minutes, Steve led me into a room filled with all of our loved ones, waiting to celebrate us,” she says. “The moment was indescribable, but everything I was hoping it would be.”

Soon after, the couple, convinced they wanted to tie the knot abroad, fell for a venue that helped them pinpoint their love locale. “We actually had no ties to the Dominican Republic; we just knew we wanted a destination wedding, and we were completely sold on the venue. Casa De Campo was everything we were looking for,” says Jillian. The resort is the same place actor Blair Underwood tied the knot in 2023. On May 27, 2024, the pair wed in the Altos de Chavon venue, which has a chic, antique feel. “We wanted our wedding to reflect a traditional, timeless, and elegant aesthetic,” she says. That, it did.

The reception had both fun and heartwarming moments, including words from Jillian’s grandparents, who’ve been married for 64 years, cold fireworks that descended over the couple during their first dance, and a joyous celebration at their villa that lasted until 5 a.m. The memories made are almost as thrilling as what their futures hold together.

“I’m just overall excited!” Jillian says. “We want so many of the same things – experiences, travel, and quality time with family and friends.” Steve agrees, noting that in addition to starting a family, whatever else they do together will be a pleasure because they’ll have each other. “I’m looking forward to continuing to learn and grow with my wife as we navigate life side by side.”

See photos from the couple’s wedding in the DR, as it’s never too late to celebrate with them, in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Wedding Vendors

Planner: VivaL’Festa

Photographer: BOYKO Photography

Bride’s Makeup: Yanet Contreras

Bride’s Hair: Catrice McKinney

Bride’s Accessories: David Yurman, Jimmy Choo

Bride’s Dress: ÉLYSÉE and Ivory & More

Groom’s Accessories: David Yurman, Tom Ford, Prada

Groom’s Suit: Suitsupply

Venue: Casa de Campo

