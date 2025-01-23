Bridal Bliss: Inside Jillian And Steve's Stunning Celebration In The Dominican Republic

BOYKO Photography

Long before Jillian and Steve fell in love and became husband and wife, they were in each other’s lives — they just didn’t actually realize it. The New Jersey residents grew up in PG County, Maryland, and they’d crossed paths on more than one occasion, even taking pictures together, group pics, that is, when they were young.

“We were both at a pool party together in middle school,” Jillian recalls. “I attended Steve’s high school graduation, and we even took a photo at a party together with friends, all without saying a word to each other.”

If that weren’t enough, their families were connected, knowing each other since the ’80s. Her parents and Steve’s aunt were old college friends, and Steve’s father was close to Jillian’s uncle and aunt. So when they finally were formally introduced in 2015 through a mutual friend named Siani, who played matchmaker, it felt like the two were meant to be. “Once she passed along my number, we connected and hit it off immediately,” she says. Both parties say it didn’t take long to realize they’d ultimately met their match.

“Steve was the first time I experienced love at first sight,” Jillian shares. “Prior to meeting, we talked for what felt like 24/7 for a couple of weeks, and it felt like I had known him my whole life.”

He says he connected to her taste in music and was taken by her charisma. “I knew she was someone I needed in my life.”

With that feeling firmly in place, Steve decided to propose to Jillian, and on a very special day — New Year’s Eve of 2022. “I always desired a NYE wedding. However, Steve did not. This was his compromise,” Jillian says. At the time, the couple were living in Washington D.C., and after checking into the Ritz Carlton in the city, the same hotel they spent their first New Year’s Eve together in 2015, they headed to one of their favorite restaurants before making their way to a friend’s rooftop to ring in 2023.

“Within 30 minutes, Steve led me into a room filled with all of our loved ones, waiting to celebrate us,” she says. “The moment was indescribable, but everything I was hoping it would be.”

Soon after, the couple, convinced they wanted to tie the knot abroad, fell for a venue that helped them pinpoint their love locale. “We actually had no ties to the Dominican Republic; we just knew we wanted a destination wedding, and we were completely sold on the venue. Casa De Campo was everything we were looking for,” says Jillian. The resort is the same place actor Blair Underwood tied the knot in 2023. On May 27, 2024, the pair wed in the Altos de Chavon venue, which has a chic, antique feel. “We wanted our wedding to reflect a traditional, timeless, and elegant aesthetic,” she says. That, it did.

The reception had both fun and heartwarming moments, including words from Jillian’s grandparents, who’ve been married for 64 years, cold fireworks that descended over the couple during their first dance, and a joyous celebration at their villa that lasted until 5 a.m. The memories made are almost as thrilling as what their futures hold together.

“I’m just overall excited!” Jillian says. “We want so many of the same things – experiences, travel, and quality time with family and friends.” Steve agrees, noting that in addition to starting a family, whatever else they do together will be a pleasure because they’ll have each other. “I’m looking forward to continuing to learn and grow with my wife as we navigate life side by side.”

See photos from the couple’s wedding in the DR, as it’s never too late to celebrate with them, in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 Here Comes the Bride “Both of our families, who had been connected since the ’80s, were shocked when we told them who we were dating,” Jillian says. “My parents and Steve’s aunt were very good friends while in college together at Hampton University, and Steve’s dad was good friends of my late uncle and aunt, and even sold them their first home. After learning the history of our families, it felt like we were meant to be.” BOYKO Photography

02 02 Ready for Love “When we met in person, his energy made me feel safe and that assured it for me,” Jillian says of knowing Steve was the man for her. BOYKO Photography

03 03 A Dapper Dude “I knew instantly we had a future when we she shared her taste in music,” Steve says. “As we continued getting to know each other, her personality was captivating.” BOYKO Photography

04 04 The Groom and His Guys In a look from Suitsupply, Steve poses with a few of the VIP men in his life that stood by him as his groomsmen. BOYKO Photography

05 05 The First Look In a gown from ÉLYSÉE, Jillian made her way to her man so they could enjoy a first look moment. BOYKO Photography

06 06 A Happy Camper Steve was certainly pleased when he locked eyes on Jillian on their big day. BOYKO Photography

07 07 Hand in Hand The couple were all smiles as they took a last photo together before their ceremony kicked off. BOYKO Photography

08 08 A Memorable Entrance “The resort sits on 7,000 acres and feels like it’s own city. Within the resort, there is a small town designed after the Mediterranean in the 1600s. On the wedding day, we whisked our guests away, taking them away from the beach part of the resort, and had all of our wedding events there,” Jillian shares. “Our guests were in awe of the scenery and it was everything we could’ve hoped for in a venue!” BOYKO Photography

09 09 Vow Exchange “Selfishly, my favorite moment was saying my vows,” Steve says. “I spent a lot of time preparing them, and every word came straight from the heart.” BOYKO Photography

10 10 Mr. and Mrs. Thames The pair share a red hot kiss (we love a dip!) as they make their exit back down the aisle. BOYKO Photography

11 11 The Wedding Party First of all, what a veil! But we have to spotlight how lovely the wedding party looks in black, a stylish contrast to the couple’s white ensembles. BOYKO Photography

12 12 A Look at the Décor “For the décor, we envisioned greenery and muted tones for a classic feel. Thankfully, our incredible planners took the time to truly understand our style and gently pushed us outside our comfort zone, incorporating pops of color that elevated the look while staying true to the classic aesthetic we had in mind,” the bride says. BOYKO Photography

13 13 A Love for the Ages “Our wedding day was filled with so many unforgettable moments,” Jillian says. “We received a heartfelt speech and blessing from my grandmother at the reception. Having her and my grandfather there, celebrating 64 years of marriage, was a moment I will cherish forever.” BOYKO Photography

14 14 The First Dance The couple enjoyed “cold” fireworks (the kind that fall down versus bursting in the air, of course) during their first dance, two-stepping to the sounds of Usher’s “Superstar.” BOYKO Photography

15 15 Let Them Eat Cake In a stunning second look from Ivory & More, Jillian and Steve cut their cake. BOYKO Photography

16 16 Let’s Dance The future is so bright for the couple, Steve and his friends needed to pull out their shades on the dance floor. BOYKO Photography

17 17 Life of the Party “After the wedding, we hosted some of our guests at our villa and kept the party going until 5 a.m.,” Steve says of the good time they had with their loved ones. “It was the perfect way to end an incredible wedding weekend.” BOYKO Photography

18 18 Home Is Where the Heart Is What does the future hold for the couple? Plenty of love of course. They plan on starting a family at some point and may find themselves on the move for work. But Jillian welcomes it all, as long as Steve is there. “With my husband’s career, there’s always the possibility that we might have to pick up and move any given year. While the uncertainty can be a bit nerve-wracking, I know that home will always be wherever my husband is.” BOYKO Photography

Wedding Vendors

Planner: VivaL’Festa

Photographer: BOYKO Photography

Bride’s Makeup: Yanet Contreras

Bride’s Hair: Catrice McKinney

Bride’s Accessories: David Yurman, Jimmy Choo

Bride’s Dress: ÉLYSÉE and Ivory & More

Groom’s Accessories: David Yurman, Tom Ford, Prada

Groom’s Suit: Suitsupply

Venue: Casa de Campo