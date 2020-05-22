COVID-19 is further illustrating how despite working hard to realize the so-called American dream, the impacts of white supremacy and anti-Black racism extracts health and wealth from Black America.

Prince George’s County, one of the nation’s wealthiest majority-Black counties in the United States, has reported “the most coronavirus infections and some of the highest death tolls in the Washington D.C. area, the Washington Post reports. Black and Latino residents make up more than 70 percent of households in the most hardest-hit neighborhoods.

In April, Dr. Trudy Hall and the team at University of Maryland Laurel Regional Hospital​ were tasked with reopening to help handle the surge of COVID-19 cases in county; additionally, racism has devalued property in Prince George’s County.

Discussing in the video above are: Joia Crear Perry, MD Principal Health Equity Cypher and Trudy Hall, MD, Vice President of Clinical Operations, Laurel Medical Center, University of Maryland Capital Region Health.

