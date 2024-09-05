Bridal Bliss: Aurielle And Michael Said ‘I Do’ Inside A Stunning And Historic Theater In Atlanta

Amy Anaiz Photo

It doesn’t take long to realize you’ve found a good thing.

When Aurielle and Michael met via a dating app while the world was knee-deep in the pandemic in 2020, it didn’t take long for them to meet up for pizza (she had the broccoli and cheese, he’s a pepperoni lover) and realize they’d met their match.

“I am usually very reserved and not the most social, but on our date, the chemistry was almost immediate,” Mike tells ESSENCE. “I felt comfortable telling jokes, more importantly she was laughing at my jokes, and it was just a great time.”

After their pizza date, the two sat in Mike’s car for a whopping hours. The time flew by as they learned about one another and found their many similarities. “During that conversation I realized I was talking to my exact counterpart,” Auri says. “It was a back and forth of sharing our past, our evolution, our goals and ambitions. Everything aligned perfectly! Even his responses were the exact same as mine as if he had taken a page out of the book of my life. I had never met someone who, without even realizing it, left such an impression on me.”

In retrospect, both parties now say that they new each other was the one after that first date. That’s why Auri soon started referring to Mike as “My husband,” and why he quickly spilled about her to his then-roommate after that meeting. “I don’t think I had ever met someone that had the same vision of a future, and that I felt would not only fit in mine but make it better,” he says. “The next day, I told my roommate at the time that this was the one; ‘I think I might really be out of the game for good.’ The rest was history.”

A month after that lengthy first date, they officially became boyfriend and girlfriend. Two years later, on February 25, 2023, after Mike got the new job he wanted and the pair bought a home together, he proposed, kneeling down in front of a giant “MARRY ME” sign after tricking Auri into thinking they were going to meet up with his family for a simple dinner while they were visiting the pair in Atlanta.

“Seeing all this that he put together just for me, playing one of our favorite songs, and having ALL of our family and friends there, I couldn’t help but kiss him a thousand times and cry tears of joy,” she recalls. “As soon as he got down on one knee and opened the box, with this ring that was the perfect combination of everything I dreamed of, it was immediately ‘Yes!'”

Amy Anaiz Photo

A little over a year later, on March 2, 2024, Auri and Mike said “I do” at the historic Fox Theater in Atlanta. With 180 guests dressed in black formalwear, bag pipers, an aerialist and a harpist in tow, there was nothing “average” about their big day.

“We chose the Fox because we wanted something grand that would stand out for all our guests and speak volumes to who we are as a couple,” Auri says. “If it’s one phrase that could describe us, it’s ‘Not your average.’ Nothing about our relationship has been average or typical, so we really wanted to step outside of the box and do something not often done.”

What came together was a grand celebration of love, from the size of the bride’s train, to the five-foot wedding cake, all the way to their names being put on the marquee outside of the historic theater. Their wedding was truly the main event of the spring season, and a moment they won’t forget.

“I was overjoyed to be marrying the love of my life,” Auri says. “While I was walking down the aisle all I could think of was how happy and grateful I was to see this day and share it with someone who will always protect and cherish me.”

Take a peek inside their gorgeous nuptials in the ATL, and learn more about how the day came together in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 The Bride and Her Tribe The ladies enjoy time together before getting dressed and ready for the ceremony. Amy Anaiz Photo

02 02 The Groom Puts the Finishing Touches on His Look Michael wore an ivory suit custom made by Suit Supply. On the sleeve, you can see his initials. Amy Anaiz Photo

03 03 A One-of-a-Kind Look “I wanted a custom dress from head to toe! Something that is originally my idea and no one else in the world has,” Auri says. “So I looked into a few custom couture bridal gown designers and fell in love with Brides By Nona.” With the desire for a mermaid gown that accentuated her curves and utilizing some of the other creations from Nona founder and designer Nneka Alexander, the bride laid out what she wanted, even going as far as making a PowerPoint with her best friend. It included a detachable bottom with a five-foot train, detachable long sleeves, and plenty of embellishments of pear, crystals and more. Amy Anaiz Photo

04 04 The Bride and Groom-to-Be Before the ceremony, Auri and Mike got a first glimpse at each other’s looks for the day, and took photos together. The results, as you can see, were gorgeous. Amy Anaiz Photo

05 05 Before the Big Moment A shot of the space inside of the Fox Theater where the couple would go on to exchange vows. “Its historic presence in Atlanta, where I’m born and raised really resonated with me,” Auri says of being drawn to the platform that would become their wedding venue. “Also, with it being in the center of the city we thought it would be perfect for all our out-of-town guests, mostly on my husband’s side, so they could get a true feel of Atlanta.” Amy Anaiz Photo

06 06 Here Comes…the Groom Mike makes his entrance to start the beautiful ceremony. Amy Anaiz Photo

07 07 The Bridal March “There were so many great memorable moments it is definitely hard to choose,” the bride says of picking a favorite part of her wedding day. “But I think my favorite moment overall was looking up at Mike and seeing his tears of joy while I was coming down the aisle. Just like during our first look, I could not wait to get down there to him.” Amy Anaiz Photo

08 08 Meet Me at the Altar Surrounded by stunning florals and their wedding party, the couple entered their next chapter as husband and wife. Amy Anaiz Photo

09 09 You May Now Kiss the Bride Auri and Mike share a kiss to seal the deal! Amy Anaiz Photo

10 10 Meet the Williams The couple make their grand exit as Mr. and Mrs. Williams in front of their supportive loved ones. Amy Anaiz Photo

11 11 Get Into the Decor The look throughout The Fox Theater in Atlanta was done by Le Bam Studio Wedding Design, who brought in gorgeous florals (that had tea lights hanging from there), gold chairs and plenty other luxurious touches. Amy Anaiz Photo

12 12 An Aerial View “We really wanted to include elements that would help our wedding to standout and be on par with our ‘not your average’ ideas,” Auri says. They included an aerialist and harpist. Amy Anaiz Photo

13 13 Bag Pipes, Anyone? In addition to the aerialist and harpist commissioned, the couple also had bag pipe players at the celebration to pay homage to Mike’s Scottish background on his mother’s side. Amy Anaiz Photo

14 14 Let’s Dance! The couple make their entrance for the reception, flanked by their wedding party as they danced their way into the actual party. Amy Anaiz Photo

15 15 The First Dance The couple also brought in a live singer to perform during their first dance, which was a dreamy moment as they were surrounded by sparklers and smoke from a machine. Amy Anaiz Photo

16 16 Let Them Eat Cake The Williams were filled with joy, and some cake, as they cut their behemoth dessert, which was five feet tall and delicious. Amy Anaiz Photo

17 17 Bouquet Toss The party wouldn’t be complete without Auri sharing some marital magic with guests as she tossed her bouquet. Amy Anaiz Photo

18 18 Kappa Crew Auri is an AKA, and her hubby, a Kappa. He repped the fraternity with his groomsmen and frat brothers during the reception. Amy Anaiz Photo

19 19 Bubbles to Say Bye-Bye With the support of their favorite people, and light-up bubble guns, Auri and Mike made their big exit and entered, officially into their next chapter. “I look most forward to starting our next chapter and really starting to build the empire that we have discussed for so long,” Mike says. “We have done a great job at getting the material things and taking the trips all over but it is creating a family that I look forward to the most.” As usual, they’re on the same page based on Auri’s response when asked about what the future holds. “I am most excited about building our family and continuing to help each other grow as individuals to make us a stronger force together,” she says. “We’ve taken on so many challenging feats with grace, moving in together, purchasing a home, selling a home, getting married and I look forward to seeing how we work together in this next phase of our lives and relationship.” Amy Anaiz Photo

Vendors

Wedding Dress: Brides by Nona

Photography: Amy Anaiz Photo

Videography and Reels: Iris Films

Coordination & Decor: Le Bam Studio Wedding Design

Stylist: Michael Guice

Bride’s Hair: Ariana of Supreme Strands

Bride’s MUA: Monét The MUA

Cake: Caked by Petite

Bridal Accessories: Ai & Eva Jewelry

Catering: Soirée Catering and Events

Bagpipers: North Georgia Bag Pipers

DJ, Sparklers and Fog: Toryn Lankford and Exquisite Sounds Entertainment