Bridal Bliss: Aurielle And Michael Said 'I Do' Inside A Stunning And Historic Theater In Atlanta

The couple, who met and fell in love in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, put on quite the show with their wedding at ATL's iconic Fox Theater.
By Victoria Uwumarogie

It doesn’t take long to realize you’ve found a good thing.

When Aurielle and Michael met via a dating app while the world was knee-deep in the pandemic in 2020, it didn’t take long for them to meet up for pizza (she had the broccoli and cheese, he’s a pepperoni lover) and realize they’d met their match.

“I am usually very reserved and not the most social, but on our date, the chemistry was almost immediate,” Mike tells ESSENCE. “I felt comfortable telling jokes, more importantly she was laughing at my jokes, and it was just a great time.”

After their pizza date, the two sat in Mike’s car for a whopping hours. The time flew by as they learned about one another and found their many similarities. “During that conversation I realized I was talking to my exact counterpart,” Auri says. “It was a back and forth of sharing our past, our evolution, our goals and ambitions. Everything aligned perfectly! Even his responses were the exact same as mine as if he had taken a page out of the book of my life. I had never met someone who, without even realizing it, left such an impression on me.”

In retrospect, both parties now say that they new each other was the one after that first date. That’s why Auri soon started referring to Mike as “My husband,” and why he quickly spilled about her to his then-roommate after that meeting. “I don’t think I had ever met someone that had the same vision of a future, and that I felt would not only fit in mine but make it better,” he says. “The next day, I told my roommate at the time that this was the one; ‘I think I might really be out of the game for good.’ The rest was history.”

A month after that lengthy first date, they officially became boyfriend and girlfriend. Two years later, on February 25, 2023, after Mike got the new job he wanted and the pair bought a home together, he proposed, kneeling down in front of a giant “MARRY ME” sign after tricking Auri into thinking they were going to meet up with his family for a simple dinner while they were visiting the pair in Atlanta.

“Seeing all this that he put together just for me, playing one of our favorite songs, and having ALL of our family and friends there, I couldn’t help but kiss him a thousand times and cry tears of joy,” she recalls. “As soon as he got down on one knee and opened the box, with this ring that was the perfect combination of everything I dreamed of, it was immediately ‘Yes!'”

Bridal Bliss: Aurielle And Michael Said ‘I Do’ Inside A Stunning And Historic Theater In Atlanta
A little over a year later, on March 2, 2024, Auri and Mike said “I do” at the historic Fox Theater in Atlanta. With 180 guests dressed in black formalwear, bag pipers, an aerialist and a harpist in tow, there was nothing “average” about their big day.

“We chose the Fox because we wanted something grand that would stand out for all our guests and speak volumes to who we are as a couple,” Auri says. “If it’s one phrase that could describe us, it’s ‘Not your average.’ Nothing about our relationship has been average or typical, so we really wanted to step outside of the box and do something not often done.”

What came together was a grand celebration of love, from the size of the bride’s train, to the five-foot wedding cake, all the way to their names being put on the marquee outside of the historic theater. Their wedding was truly the main event of the spring season, and a moment they won’t forget.

“I was overjoyed to be marrying the love of my life,” Auri says. “While I was walking down the aisle all I could think of was how happy and grateful I was to see this day and share it with someone who will always protect and cherish me.”

Take a peek inside their gorgeous nuptials in the ATL, and learn more about how the day came together in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Wedding Dress: Brides by Nona

Photography: Amy Anaiz Photo

Videography and Reels: Iris Films

Coordination & Decor: Le Bam Studio Wedding Design

Stylist: Michael Guice

Bride’s Hair: Ariana of Supreme Strands

Bride’s MUA: Monét The MUA

Cake: Caked by Petite

Bridal Accessories: Ai & Eva Jewelry

Catering: Soirée Catering and Events

Bagpipers: North Georgia Bag Pipers

DJ, Sparklers and Fog: Toryn Lankford and Exquisite Sounds Entertainment

