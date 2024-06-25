André 3000 Announces Fall Tour Dates For ‘New Blue Sun’

Today, the iconic André 3000 has announced a list of tour dates run in support of his solo album, New Blue Sun. This special run of shows will feature Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, and Surya Botofasina with Deantoni Parks. The tour kicks off in New Orleans, with stops at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts in Washington D.C., BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn and more.
Fresh off a run of acclaimed intimate performances and major festival appearances, 3 Stacks hopes that this upcoming tour will serve as a celebration of growth and progression. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10am local time HERE.
Take a look at the entire list of dates below.
NEW BLUE SUN – LIVE IN CONCERT
September 19 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
September 21 – Dallas, TX – AT&T PAC – Winspear Opera House
September 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
September 25 – Houston, TX – The Hobby Center For The Performing Arts
September 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium
September 28 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center
October 1 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys By The Bay
October 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
October 4 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre
October 5 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
October 9 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater
October 11 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
October 14 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater
October 17 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House
October 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop
October 21 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
October 22 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre
October 25 – Brooklyn, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
October 30 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
November 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
November 2 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
November 8 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
November 9 – Washington, DC – The Kennedy Center
November 12 – Durham, NC – DPAC
November 14 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre