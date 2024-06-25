André 3000 Announces Fall Tour Dates For ‘New Blue Sun’

Photo Credit: Gabe Drechsler

Today, the iconic André 3000 has announced a list of tour dates run in support of his solo album, New Blue Sun. This special run of shows will feature Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, and Surya Botofasina with Deantoni Parks. The tour kicks off in New Orleans, with stops at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts in Washington D.C., BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn and more.

Fresh off a run of acclaimed intimate performances and major festival appearances, 3 Stacks hopes that this upcoming tour will serve as a celebration of growth and progression. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10am local time HERE.

Take a look at the entire list of dates below.

NEW BLUE SUN – LIVE IN CONCERT

September 19 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

September 21 – Dallas, TX – AT&T PAC – Winspear Opera House

September 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

September 25 – Houston, TX – The Hobby Center For The Performing Arts

September 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

September 28 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

October 1 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys By The Bay

October 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

October 4 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

October 5 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

October 9 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater

October 11 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 14 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

October 17 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House

October 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop

October 21 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

October 22 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

October 25 – Brooklyn, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

October 30 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

November 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

November 2 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

November 8 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

November 9 – Washington, DC – The Kennedy Center

November 12 – Durham, NC – DPAC

November 14 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre