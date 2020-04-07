If you’re single, it might feel like this isn’t a great time to date given the current climate. But fret not! Being stuck in the house doesn’t mean you can’t find “the one.”

Dating and relationships expert Stacii Jae Johnson and Georgia Representative Erica Thomas have teamed up for an online speed dating event called “Meet Your Match” that you don’t want to miss.

Singles who sign on for the event will go on a series of 3-5 minute dates which will be streaming on Facebook, Twitter, & Periscope. At the end of the night, virtual daters will get to pick their favorite participant to go on a longer virtual date with. To sweeten the deal, some of the “Meet Your Match” participants will receive a complimentary dinner delivered to their doorsteps to help create an ambiance similar to a real first date.

Johnson says the event’s goal is to abide by the nationwide stay-at-home order while helping singles continue their journey to find love.

“With the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more crucial than ever to be intentional with my mission,” Johnson said in a statement. “Single people are quarantined at home alone without any way to go out on dates and socialize with potential relationship candidates. As a professional in the love business, it was important for me to figure out a way to do my part in connecting great singles to potentially find love while embracing the #AloneTogether concept.”

“Meet Your Match” takes place on April 22nd from 7pm-10pm EST. You don’t want to miss out! Register for the event here.