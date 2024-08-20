HomeLifestyle

8 Misconceptions That Cause Moms To Quit Breastfeeding Too Soon

From thinking you're supposed to be able to make a freezer stash to having family tell you it's time to stop, don't believe the hype.
Getty Images
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

When I had my first child in 2020, a lot was going on. In addition to a life-altering pandemic, I had a C-section, and so the first few weeks of motherhood were a problematic combination of trying to heal and trying to learn on the go, without the assistance of my loved ones due to COVID. And while I got the hang of many things quickly, something I struggled immensely with was breastfeeding.

In retrospect, I didn’t know enough. I certainly didn’t know enough to keep myself encouraged to continue breastfeeding my son. After staying up throughout the night in the hospital to pump as much milk as possible due to a latching issue, by the time I got home, my breasts were engorged to the max, painful, hot, lumpy, and tingling in ways I’d never felt.

The discomfort was so much that I ended up with fevers, taking scalding hot showers as often as I could to ease the pain. So I told my unaware self, “I need a break.” I stopped pumping and relied on a formula that my son was recommended in the hospital to help with concerns that he may end up with jaundice, and I told myself I’d get back to pumping shortly.

A week later, I pumped and was getting very little milk. Soon after, I gave up. In total, I nursed my son for less than a month. It was embarrassing as I had high hopes.

So when I got pregnant the second time around, I made sure I knew what I needed to do. I tried to nurse more often, took recommendations for the right pumps, I followed lactation coaches on Instagram for tips and motivation, I drank a lot of water, took supplements and utilized products that helped a great deal. I went from a few weeks of pumping for baby number one, to pumping on flights at month seven for baby number two.

It’s, sadly, very easy for new mothers to throw in the towel because breastfeeding is difficult. It’s time-consuming, it can be painful, and there are messages out there that can make us feel like our efforts aren’t enough or unnecessary at a certain point. Acknowledging those misconceptions is a big part of helping mothers, Black mothers especially, whose children have had some of the lowest initiation rates for breastfeeding, continue with their journey longer. Here are a few.

