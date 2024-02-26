The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week

Getty Images

At Milan Fashion Week, renowned fashion shows from Bottega Veneta, Ferragamo, Versace, and more led to stylish attendees hitting the streets. As they headed to presentations, showgoers wore looks that were a departure from what we’ve previously seen during Fashion Month. Insiders showed up in eclectic offerings–bright colors and minimalistic outfits were the norm.

Real Housewives of New York City star Sai De Silva sported an all-white look. Her two-piece skirt set had a bit of cinching at the waist of her long-sleeved jacket. Her skirt included side slits and she paired her outfit with white leather open-toe heeled sandals. Another guest wore an all-white outfit with a fringe pair of shorts and a corset-inspired long-sleeve top with a collar. She accessorized with a white quilted bag and a white cap. Her thigh-high brown crocodile boots were excellent. Another fashion connoisseur wore an all-white look and added texture with a fur-paneled wool coat worn with a tweed blazer set underneath. The gold buttons, red slingback heels, and red handbag completed her look effortlessly.

Stylist Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson made a minimal look fun by adding a tone of green into the mix. Her light green trench coat was tied at the waist over a nude dress. She added black pointed-toe heels and a white handbag to complete her look. Singer Kelela wore a sheer black slip dress over thigh-high leather boots with an added layer of a black shawl, adding a gothic element to what would’ve been a simple look. Lastly, we spotted actress Letitia Wright in a leather skirt and jacket that gave an edgy update on “officecore.” The dark leather in contrast to her nude turtleneck top and her black pointed-toe heels and Prada bag were an ideal pairing.

Keep scrolling to see the best street style looks from Milan Fashion Week.

