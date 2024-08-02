HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Doechii, Maxwell, Saweetie And More

Today’s list also includes a new song from Jhené Aiko titled “guidance,” and ‘The Mind’ from Tank and the Bangas.
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. With it being the first weekend in August, it’s only right that things keep heating up within the music industry. This time around, music from all genres are being represented, so whatever your favorite sound is, you can find it here.

Today, Khalid releases his highly-anticipated album Sincere, both Jhené Aiko and Big Sean gift the masses with new singles–”guidance” and “On Up,” respectively—and YG drops the track “Love Make.” If you’re a Hip-Hop enthusiast, Killer Mike unveils his surprise album, Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival: Songs For Sinners And Saints, featuring Anthony Hamilton, Offset, Blxst, and Project Pat, among others.

Our list also includes music from Doechii, Maxwell, SAINT JHn, and more. Take a look at today’s roundup of new music below.

