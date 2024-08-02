Best New Music This Week: Doechii, Maxwell, Saweetie And More

Happy Friday, folks. With it being the first weekend in August, it’s only right that things keep heating up within the music industry. This time around, music from all genres are being represented, so whatever your favorite sound is, you can find it here.

Today, Khalid releases his highly-anticipated album Sincere, both Jhené Aiko and Big Sean gift the masses with new singles–”guidance” and “On Up,” respectively—and YG drops the track “Love Make.” If you’re a Hip-Hop enthusiast, Killer Mike unveils his surprise album, Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival: Songs For Sinners And Saints, featuring Anthony Hamilton, Offset, Blxst, and Project Pat, among others.

Our list also includes music from Doechii, Maxwell, SAINT JHn, and more. Take a look at today’s roundup of new music below.

Maxwell – “Simply Beautiful” “Simply Beautiful” is Maxwell’s gorgeous rendition of the classic Al Green song of the same name and his newest single in nearly three years. Hear the track HERE.

Saweetie – “My Best” The multi-talented Saweetie releases a song and the visual for “My Best.” Watch the video HERE.

Jhené Aiko – “guidance” Ahead of her upcoming album, Jhené Aiko drops the new song “guidance.” Stream the record HERE.

Big Sean – “On Up” Today, Detroit rapper Big Sean explores the beauty of fatherhood on new single “On Up,” which samples the Jodeci classic. Hear it HERE.

Khalid – ‘Sincere’ Singer Khalid returns with his long-awaited new album Sincere, coming five years after his sophomore LP. Check it out HERE.

Tank And The Bangas – ‘The Mind’ New Orleans-based group Tank and Bangas release The Mind today, the second installment from their The Heart, The Mind, The Soul project. Check it out HERE.

Killer Mike – ‘Michael And The Mighty Midnight Revival – Songs for Sinners & Saints’ Killer Mike has released his surprise new album, Michael And The Mighty Midnight Revival – Songs for Sinners & Saints. Stream the project HERE.

YG – “Love Make” YG presents his listeners with the track “Love Make.” Listen to it HERE.

Doechii – “NISSAN ALTIMA” Doechii has released another entry in her Swamp Sessions series, a song titled “Nissan Altima,” Check it out HERE.

SAINt JHN – “Humble” Today, the eclectic SAINt JHN makes his 2024 debut with the record “Humble.” Hear the new song HERE.