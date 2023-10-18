Doechii Is Our Latest Beauty Inspiration

@doechii / Instagram

Rapper Doechii gained popularity in the industry last year with her hit single “Crazy” followed by the music video which attracted over 1.9 million views. Although the hit wasn’t her first song, the artist and her background dancers were virtually naked toting artillery guns. Not only that, the video’s viral commentary about the beauty look–-pin-curled baby hairs on a red-toned high ponytail–-also made it clear that she’s not only a risk taker visually and musically, but also beauty-wise.

Since then, Doechii’s jaw-dropping appearance has had us all shook. From her more tamed 2000s-inspired BET red carpet look at the 2023 award show in June complete with a pixie cut and neutral brown gloss, to her extra fab appearance in her “Booty Drop” music video with metallic nails and powdery pink shadow around her eyes– this rapper is “it.” And as she moves up in the industry, her looks just get more and more experimental.

Most recently, Doechii has continued to give us look after look. Her smoking hot, dark liner at the VMAs, for one, turned heads. Then, there was her spiked, gelled-up hair at the Luar after party. Her scary, “swamp princess” aesthetic is how she describes her overall mood. In part, her beauty inspiration seems to reside in the late ‘90s, courtesy of pin-thin brows and dark lip liner. And the other part? She brings futuristic and experimental touches to the table with everything from colored contacts and airbrushed shapes, to pigmented shadows. The list goes on.

Below, take a look at 15 of her most iconic looks for your latest beauty inspiration.