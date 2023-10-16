20 Naomi Osaka Beauty And Wellness Moments

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion, Naomi Osaka, has some of the best beauty and wellness moments in the game. The tennis star has had momentous success, including being the first Asian player to hold the no. 1 ranking in singles, and is without question one of the greatest players of all time– only just celebrating her 26 birthday. Osaka should be championed for her skill and determination at such a young age, but also for her advocacy for mental health, understanding that wellness is the most important form of winning.

Serving not only health, but beauty, the Japanese-Haitian founded her skincare brand KINLÒ– promoting self-care for melanated skin even on the sun-drenched court. With her complexion (and soul) glowing bright on her special day, we can’t help but remember her most beautiful moments in the years leading up to today. From her iconic Olympic hairstyle– box-braided ponytails weaved in red, to a hair-raising, gel-slicked ode to her heritage at the Met Gala, our eyes follow Osaka’s beauty just like her massive serves across the net.

Below, we take a look back at Naomi Osaka’s most iconic beauty and wellness moments in honor of her 26th birthday.

01 2017 US Open Tennis Championships – Day 2 NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 29: Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates defeating Angelique Kerber of Germany in their first round Women’s Singles match on Day Two of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

02 2017 US Open Tennis Championships – Day 2 PERTH, AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 31: Naomi Osaka of Japan arrives at the 2018 Hopman Cup New Years Eve Ball at Crown Perth on December 31, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

03 2017 US Open Tennis Championships – Day 2 HONG KONG, HONG KONG – OCTOBER 11: Naomi Osaka of Japan in action during the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open 2017 match between Naomi Osaka of Japan and Venus Williams of USA at Victoria Park on October 11, 2017 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)

04 2017 US Open Tennis Championships – Day 2 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 15: Naomi Osaka of Japan arrives at the 2017 Australian Open party at Crown on January 15, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

05 2017 US Open Tennis Championships – Day 2 NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 10: US Open champion Naomi Osaka of Japan is interviewed at NBC’s TODAY Show on September 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

06 2017 US Open Tennis Championships – Day 2 NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 09: Women’s singles Champion Naomi Osaka of Japan poses for a portrait inside the Rockefeller Center on day fourteen of the 2018 US Open at The Rockefeller Center on September 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

07 2017 US Open Tennis Championships – Day 2 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Naomi Osaka and YBN Cordae attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards at Staples Center on December 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

08 2017 US Open Tennis Championships – Day 2 LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: Naomi Osaka attends the WTA Summer Party 2019 at Jumeirah Carlton Tower on June 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

09 2017 US Open Tennis Championships – Day 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Naomi Osaka of Japan kisses the trophy in celebration after winning her Women’s Singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Day Thirteen of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 12, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

10 2017 US Open Tennis Championships – Day 2 TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 26: Naomi Osaka of Team Japan celebrates after match point in her Women’s Singles Second Round match against Viktorija Golubic of Team Switzerland on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

11 2017 US Open Tennis Championships – Day 2 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 28: Naomi Osaka looks on as she arrives on a chartered flight ahead of the 2022 tennis season leading into the 2022 Australian Open, at Melbourne Airport on December 28, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

12 2017 US Open Tennis Championships – Day 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Co-Chair Naomi Osaka attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue)

13 2017 US Open Tennis Championships – Day 2 Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka holds the Olympic Torch before lighting the flame of hope in the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

14 2017 US Open Tennis Championships – Day 2 Japans Naomi Osaka poses with the 2021 Australian Open winner’s trophy at the Government House in Melbourne on February 21, 2021, following her victory over Jennifer Brady of the US in the women’s singles final of the tennis tournament. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

15 2017 US Open Tennis Championships – Day 2 NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 06: Naomi Osaka is seen in Midtown on December 6, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

16 2017 US Open Tennis Championships – Day 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 06: Naomi Osaka is seen in Midtown on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

17 2017 US Open Tennis Championships – Day 2 TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 20: Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Daria Saville of Australia during her first round match on Day 2 of the Toray Pan Pacific Open at Ariake Coliseum on September 20, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

18 2017 US Open Tennis Championships – Day 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Former top ranked player Naomi Osaka watches the Women’s Singles Semifinal match between Coco Gauff of the United States and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republicon Day Eleven of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

19 2017 US Open Tennis Championships – Day 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Naomi Osaka attends Victoria’s Secret’s celebration of The Tour ’23 at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)