20 Naomi Osaka Beauty And Wellness Moments

From red box braids to mental health advocacy, here’s the tennis star’s greatest beauty and wellness moments in honor of her 26th birthday.
Four-time Grand Slam singles champion, Naomi Osaka, has some of the best beauty and wellness moments in the game. The tennis star has had momentous success, including being the first Asian player to hold the no. 1 ranking in singles, and is without question one of the greatest players of all time– only just celebrating her 26 birthday. Osaka should be championed for her skill and determination at such a young age, but also for her advocacy for mental health, understanding that wellness is the most important form of winning. 

Serving not only health, but beauty, the Japanese-Haitian founded her skincare brand KINLÒ– promoting self-care for melanated skin even on the sun-drenched court. With her complexion (and soul) glowing bright on her special day, we can’t help but remember her most beautiful moments in the years leading up to today. From her iconic Olympic hairstyle– box-braided ponytails weaved in red, to a hair-raising, gel-slicked ode to her heritage at the Met Gala, our eyes follow Osaka’s beauty just like her massive serves across the net. 

Below, we take a look back at Naomi Osaka’s most iconic beauty and wellness moments in honor of her 26th birthday.