10 Inspiring Photos Celebrating Kamala Harris’ Historic Journey

In celebration of her historic presidential campaign, here’s a look back at Vice President Kamala Harris’ inspiring journey to the top of the ticket—a legacy that will empower generations to come.
Vice President Kamala Harris has forged a powerful legacy defined by resilience and groundbreaking achievements. Harris, a 60-year-old Oakland, California native and proud HBCU graduate, was born to immigrant parents: a Black Jamaican father and an Indian mother. She has blazed trails in every chapter of her career. 

From her groundbreaking role as California’s Attorney General to serving as U.S. Senator, she has been a force for justice and progress. Her election as the first Black and South Asian Vice President in 2020 marked another milestone, and in 2024, she made history once again as the first woman of color to lead a major party’s presidential ticket. 

Though she did not secure the presidency, Harris’ legacy of resilience and accomplishment continues to inspire. Her journey shows that the path to the highest offices for Black women and women of color is attainable, leaving a powerful example for generations to come.  We have much to celebrate in all she has achieved, and her impact on history and the future remains profound.

Here’s a look back at her historic journey.

