Lights, Camera, Action! Here’s What To Expect At ESSENCE Festival Of Culture’s Hollywood House

From one LA to another, ESSENCE’s Hollywood House is coming to the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture!

New Orleans is one of the fastest-growing production hubs in the nation. Hollywood House promises three impactful days of programming, speed mentoring, and hands-on learning for aspiring filmmakers, actors, and entertainment enthusiasts in one of the top filming markets in the nation.

Take a look at what’s happening at Hollywood House, inside the convention center.

FRIDAY 7/5

Ask Me Anything: Creating Your Best Pitch Deck:

Writer and creator Craig T. Williams shares his tips, pitfalls, and best practices for creatives who are ready to create a deck to be used in their pitch meetings.

Workshop: Demystifying Reality TV:

Join pioneer reality TV producer and founder of Reality TV DeCoded Tracey Baker-Simmons as she cracks the code and shares tools for creatives looking to break into reality TV production.

Laser Networking: The Actor’s Den:

Meet other brilliant creatives and make the connections you need to bring you one step closer to realizing your acting dreams.

LGBTQ+ Voices in Black Cinema:

Join some of today’s most talented actors and actresses as they explore the bravery of authentic and inclusive portrayal of life as an LGBTQ+ person of color through the lens of Black storytelling.

SATURDAY 7/6

The Art of Self-Taping Your Audition:

Get the experience of a lifetime in this interactive session that will allow you to learn the art of self-taping for your audition straight from a seasoned casting expert.

Ask Me Anything: Producing For Film & Television:

This session will assist those who are working on their first scripts. Attendees will leave with clear next steps to help fully flesh out their ideas into a pitchable script that can launch their screenwriting career.

Screenwriting: From Hobby To Career:

This session will assist those who are working on their first scripts. Attendees will leave with clear next steps to help fully flesh out their ideas into a pitchable script that can launch their screenwriting career.

Coming Soon To A Screen Near You!

Lead actors and actresses will share their new projects with the Hollywood House audience.

SUNDAY 7/7

Content Monetization: Can I Do It?

This session will focus on all things content monetization. Come learn everything you need to know about how to leverage your social media platforms to promote your stories, upcoming movies, and creative projects.

Laser Networking: Access Granted:

Learn about the latest studio-backed programs designed to equip aspiring film and television creatives with the tools, access, network, opportunities, and support needed to take the next step toward building a successful career in Hollywood.

On The Spot: Nailing Your Cold Read:

A continuation of our signature Hollywood House event series session, volunteer attendees will perform a reading of sides in front of casting directors, producers, and other industry execs. Following the cold read, they will receive valuable feedback and walk away with new strategies to nail any audition on the spot.

Ask Me Anything: Running A Writer’s Room:

This session will explore the ins and outs of running a successful TV writer’s room in today’s ever-changing Hollywood industry.



Meet The Filmmakers:

Get to know more about the New Orleans-based official filmmakers from the 2024 ESSENCE Film Festival before attending the awards ceremony.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.