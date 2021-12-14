Getty Images

Hot mama! The Euphoria lead actress went full transformers and activated her Spider-Woman mode on the Los Angeles red carpet for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. We’ve seen Halle Berry and countless others bring the seductive essence of Catwoman to life, but leave it to the CFDA Fashion Icon of the Year to make Spider-Woman sexy and chic. And we know anytime Zendaya steps onto a carpet, Law Roach is behind the scenes pulling another fashion miracle together.

The iconic duo worked with Pierpaolo Piccioli, the Creative Director of Maison Valentino, to design Zendaya’s custom Valentino Haute Couture dress, which was constructed in a flesh-toned fabric. Atop the nude underlay was a beaded spider web motif along the entire dress and it paired beautifully with the matching beaded mask that covered her eyes with webbed detailing. The high leg slit and deep v-cut neckline brought an undeniable sensuous energy, but the Bulgari jewels and Christian Louboutin heels ensured that Zendaya was the most elegant subject on the red carpet. Another iconic fashion moment for the books, yet just another casual slay for the Emmy Award winning actress.