Zendaya Stuns At A Louis Vuitton Olympics Event

Getty Images

Who isn’t in Paris right now? Zendaya currently is and she devoured the red carpet at a Fondation Louis Vuitton event. The proof is in the pudding with this look, she showed up in a chic number by brand which is fitting. With her hair whipped backward and her beauty look done minimally, we’re here for each detail that encompasses this fashion moment.

We’re grateful that Law Roach decided to offer his sartorial services even at this year’s Olympics. Fashion is his sport so this makes sense, this styled look consisted of a Louis Vuitton gown with hits of gems throughout. The bodice section of the frock is equal parts chic mixed with a hint of Hollywood glamour, the latter is a mainstay for this red carpet darling. A pair of gentle stud earrings and a boxy clutch with a handle were the sole accessories we spotted on the actress.

Since this event is coined as the “Prelude To The Olympics,” we’re assuming Roach and Zendaya have a few other looks on the horizon this week and through the weekend. Following injecting the fashion lexicon with tenniscore via the Challengers press run the duo are now fixating their eyes on Paris. So, we’ll be sure to be on the lookout for what comes next for the dynamic partners who never leave us bored.

Below take a closer look at Zendaya’s latest fantastic fashion moment.