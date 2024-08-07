The New Y/Project And Melissa Collaboration Is Here

Y/Project X Melissa

The Y/Project and Melissa partnership was born in 2020 and has since grown to take over Pinterest boards, Instagram feeds, and TikTok videos of outfit inspirations. Now, a new silhouette is taking over as the Court Point Mule is still an ongoing style, the Court Clog.

Clogs have grown in popularity over time and are worn particularly in the fall and winter, but this design is adorned with textures that are classic to Y/Project’s design codes and Melissa’s iconic, playful jelly shoes. This launch screams 2000s style, and we’re not surprised since everything from that era is back, accessories, tops, and beyond.

The creative director of Y/Project Glenn Martens is a renowned designer known for his avant-garde designs that have historical references and this collaboration with Melissa has created a moment in fashion that is hard to replicate. The Court Mule was the shoe of the summer, but the Court Clog might be a footwear selection for the looming colder seasons. This addition to the “Court family,” with the Court Boot in close proximity, features the same distinctive texture inspired by the Victorian era. It embodies a hand-sculpted aesthetic that isn’t easy to attain in design.

The new shoe comes as an elevation to the season as a statement piece covetable in any fashion girl’s eyes. It’s not just a shoe it’s an embodiment of art, history, and contemporary fashion for all to enjoy. We’ve seen fashion enthusiasts wear the mule out and about, the boot styled to perfection, and now the clog is here to add extra dynamism to your wardrobe.

Within this fourth drop comes the mules in two new colorways of baby blue and pastel pink as well as the new clog in black, clear, light blue, and opaque black plus a gold colorway. The new Y/Project and Melissa Court Clog are available on shopmelissa.com, retailing for $300.