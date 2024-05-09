How To Accessorize With Quiet Luxury In Mind

Getty Images

The quiet luxury conversation has finally died down since its wake in 2023, but the effects haven’t. Minimally designed jewelry is the main result of this and we are the beneficiaries. Often, when getting dressed I’ll reach for a simple pair of hoop earrings to accompany an outfit, but there’s an abundance of other shapes that are still considered minimal and embody quiet luxury.

Pieces like the ones popularized by Bottega Veneta have circulated the internet and ended up in our jewelry boxes. Other pieces from dainty chokers, simple stacked rings, and minimal pendant necklaces are also on our radar for styling year-round. Utilizing such pieces in your wardrobe adds elegance and grace to any look you’re trying to achieve. Jewelry is such a subtle way to elevate your looks no matter how simple they may be, and if quiet luxury is the vibe you’re going for when getting dressed, then we have the pieces and tips on how you can style them. From simple suiting to a button-down with jeans or trousers, we’re ideating the best ways to add more oomph to your day-to-day outfits.

The Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings

As mentioned above, Bottega Venetta changed the game with their droplet-shaped gold earrings. Other high-end and accessible brands released their own versions of the earrings such as Amazon. They add a certain je ne sais quoi to any outfit. This type of style strikes the right balance between a statement piece and an essential. The classic gold hue offers that essential element while the circular, abstract shape offers an eye-catching statement. Wearing a pair like this with an all-black outfit such as a dress with puff sleeves and sandals, a satin bias cut skirt and a strapless vest, or a pair of black trousers and a top with a cutout detail would work well with this type of earring.

Artful Statements

Quiet luxury doesn’t have to mean boring. There are so many shapes a simple earring can take to add something exciting to your outfit. From a flat hoop, a beaded pair of earrings, or brass earrings taking the shape of squiggly lines like this pair from Edas or a diamond-adorned dome-shaped pair from Khiry. An artful statement piece can still speak to the quiet luxury trend while standing out. Try any of these kinds of pairs with a simple outfit like a matching linen set with wide-legged pants, a pair of jeans and a white or striped button-down, or a simple drop waist dress with a bubble hem for a special occasion. Expect heads to turn.

Clean Lines

You may not think about lines regarding jewelry, but there are pieces worth noting that have them. Clean, precise lines within pieces like rings, bracelets, and bangles, and certain necklaces like nameplate necklaces all utilize minimal elements. Try styling a pair of silver bangles or arm cuffs with a basic tank top, jeans, and ballet flats to elevate the outfit. For a more experimental look, you could try using gold or silver hair clips and using them as buttons on a blazer or vest for added elegance. Clean lines don’t mean boring outfits. Rings from Edas made from brass that wrap around are another styling option to add to a simple look.

Textured Pieces

An added texture to any piece of jewelry is our favorite thing. From earrings like the pairs below from Ten Wilde that take a frozen movement look to pieces that have intentional dents and shapes, these types of pieces add a statement and dimension to any outfit you put together. Just to note, quiet luxury doesn’t mean a lack of colors although beige, black, and white tend to be part of that conversation. You can try styling a textured earring with a simple breezy summer dress, a printed light linen set, or a vibrant suit in any hue you see fit.

The Classics

Classic pieces like small gold or silver hoops, simple rings, dainty choker necklaces from Mejuri or chain, and forever bracelets are pieces that will never go out of style. You can always reach for them in any scenario. They work for special events, brunch with the girls, or running errands. These pieces we’d say evoke the most quiet luxury energy as they are timeless and less about what’s trendy. To nail this distinct trend, we recommend purchasing high-quality jewelry so that they won’t tarnish.