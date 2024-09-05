What To Expect At Essence Fashion House 2024

Getty Images

Essence Fashion House is back with a new theme Luxury Undefined which celebrates the intersection of opulence and innovation through the lens of Black designers. On September 6 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. expect uplifting conversations during panels that will enhance your understanding of luxury as it’s been redefined through cultural heritage, craftsmanship, and avant-garde design. These Black visionaries in the luxury space will be giving unadulterated honesty to the audience about their journeys within the fashion industry. Meanwhile, you’ll also leave with a sense of community and feel empowered throughout the night as these diverse voices describe the ways in which they are shaping the future of luxury with authenticity and vision.

From networking to panels, this year’s Essence Fashion House is going to be one to remember. Prominent voices in the fashion industry, emerging, to established, such as designers Edvin Thompson, Dapper Dan, Larissa Muehleder, and LGBT collective House of Miyake Mugler. Prepare for a chic and informative night, hosted by model, actress, and TV personality Eva Marcille and fashion insiders alike get ready for the following experiences.

The Authenticity Code: Navigating Authenticity in the Luxury Market

This panel moderated by our Senior Content Director and Vice President of Essence Ventures, Nandi Howard welcomes the iconic stylist and fashion figure in hip hop and beyond Misa Hylton. This conversation will serve as a way to comprehend the ever-elusive luxury fashion market, steering the audience in the right direction while navigating the dual challenge of preserving authenticity while meeting evolving consumer demands. Explore understanding luxury clientele, shifting trends, consumer preferences, and the brands that are strategically finding avenues in streetwear to expand their market. Learn the ways to adapt as Hylton has with blending streetwear and luxury fashion

Aesthetic Armor: Clothing and Culture

In this panel moderated by entrepreneur Baruke Tubman, the conversation will revolve around the CFDA’s Vogue Emerging Designer of the Year, Edvin Thompson, and his journey with discovering and refining his personal style through his brand along with L’Enchanteur, a CFDA finalist this year. The narrative of the personal brand aligns with the designer’s clothing seamlessly. Through this conversation explore the ways in which authenticity and forming a genuine personal brand can help one craft an identity through aesthetics, experimenting, and finding pieces that align with the identity one forms. Moreover, one’s personal brand will be reflected from the inner self to outward appearance as a bold statement of identity.

Organic Exposure: How To Turn Your Clothes Into A Conversation?

Explore the ways authenticity plays an essential role in the creative process with moderator President and Chief Executive Officer of Essence Ventures, Caroline Wanga along with the iconic panelists Dapper Dan and FERG. In this discussion the delicate balance between sticking with their artistic vision and integrity while meeting the demands of commercial success is unveiled. These two respective stars will command the stage with real-life stories to serve as an example for one to learn how to navigate the same testy waters they have in the luxury space as Black creatives. Even in Wanga’s experience and rise as a CEO, her authenticity hasn’t wavered. This panel aims to provide valuable perspectives and information on how Black designers can sustain their artistic integrity and still succeed, thrive, and expand in the competitive fashion industry.

Soko Market

In between panels, enjoy an array of Black-owned brands to shop from that value the word luxury through their highly crafted designs. Come face-to-face with established and emerging brands with their new collections as well as a few exclusive product lines. At Essence, we walk the talk in supporting Black-owned brands and you’ll be thrilled to see who we have in store!

Fashion On Film

If you love fashion documentaries, be one of the first to preview a new film on five rising Black designers and their journeys in the fashion industry. Presented by ESSENCE Studios in partnership with McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden® Change of Fashion program, this film will be premiering exclusively at Essence Fashion House. Don’t miss out!

Networking Hour

Meeting new people in the industry can be difficult, especially during fashion week. Take this time to meet like-minded fashion enthusiasts and build a community whether coming with friends or alone. You’ll leave with long-lasting connections with others who share the love of fashion.

Head to the official Essence Fashion House 2024 site for more details.