Courtesy of Brand

Daydreaming about your next vacation? Us too. In search of new tops that are versatile enough to be worn day and night? Well, look no further. We’ve got you covered on the latest collection that will have you beach ready for whenever you decide to book that vacay, and it will also fulfill those desires for cute, new tops.

Muehleder, the neoprene-only brand owned and designed by Larissa Muehleder, just launched its first foray into swimwear. For starters, the collection is both innovative and stylish. It’s clear that Muehleder considered those who love to maximize wearability out of their wardrobe when creating the six core pieces of this collection – the Boni Set, the Esena top, the Tell Me More Fringe top and the Nellie Cross Front top.

“The ‘Tell Me More’ Scuba Fringe Top is the main attraction this season”, Muehleder tells ESSENCE. “It’s guaranteed to make a statement, and can be paired with the ‘Boni’ Bikini Bottom on the beach and the ‘Boni’ Scuba Shorts by the bar.” Versatility and variety are the overarching themes of the new swim collection. “Every piece comes in the same color, so you can color block or match them up for a look that is customizable and signature to your taste,” Muehleder explained. Each piece is available in five colors – Mango, Lavender, Electric Orange, Kelly Green and White.

In addition to the intentional designs, Muehleder’s commitment to continue discovering innovative ways to use neoprene also played a big part in creating such a versatile collection. “Neoprene dries fast, so once you’re done tanning you can pop on the ‘Boni’ Sweatshirt Cover Up over your ‘Boni’ Bikini Top or opt for one of the ‘Esana’ or ‘Nellie’ Flare Tops for the rest of your day,” said Muehleder.

She continued with tips on how to maximize the shorts in the ‘Boni’ Set, “the shorts double as a swim bottom and once dry, the shorts can be paired with our flare tops for a day party or a date night.”

Muehleder’s new swim collection will be available for purchase on muehleder.com starting April 9th at 12PM EST.