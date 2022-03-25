Eloquii Drops Brand New Swimwear As The Weather Heats Up

We hope you have already scheduled your summer vacation as summer approaches and the temperature heats up. As you pack your luggage and prepare to travel to your dream destination, we’d like to draw your attention to the new Eloquii bathing suits for curvaceous ladies.

Eloquii’s new Making Waves collection celebrates your curves, whether you’re serving up style on the beach or reclining by the pool while glistening in the sun.

Making Waves is a collection inspired by nature, with botanical blooms and soft pastel colors that strike the perfect balance between feminine and seductive. The line also incorporates cutouts, rings, and puff sleeves, as well as some of Eloquii’s best-selling brand signature colors and designs.

Throughout the summer, these swimsuits and cover-ups will make you feel bold, brilliant, and out of sight.

Check out some of our favorite looks from Eloquii below: