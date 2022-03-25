Eloquii Drops Brand New Swimwear As The Weather Heats Up
By Emerald Elitou

We hope you have already scheduled your summer vacation as summer approaches and the temperature heats up. As you pack your luggage and prepare to travel to your dream destination, we’d like to draw your attention to the new Eloquii bathing suits for curvaceous ladies. 

Eloquii’s new Making Waves collection celebrates your curves, whether you’re serving up style on the beach or reclining by the pool while glistening in the sun.

Making Waves is a collection inspired by nature, with botanical blooms and soft pastel colors that strike the perfect balance between feminine and seductive. The line also incorporates cutouts, rings, and puff sleeves, as well as some of Eloquii’s best-selling brand signature colors and designs.

Throughout the summer, these swimsuits and cover-ups will make you feel bold, brilliant, and out of sight.

Check out some of our favorite looks from Eloquii below:

01
Sarong Wrap Skirt
Photo Courtesy of Eloquii
available at Eloquii $70 Shop Now
02
Smocked Front Bikini Top With Puff Sleeves
Photo Courtesy of Eloquii
available at Eloquii $90 Shop Now
03
Maxi Shirtdress
Photo Courtesy of Eloquii
available at Eloquii $100 Shop Now
04
Ruffle Shoulder One Piece W Belt
Photo Courtesy of Eloquii
available at Eloquii $150 Shop Now
05
Low Neck One Piece Swimsuit With Self Belt
Photo Courtesy of Eloquii
available at Eloquii $160 Shop Now
06
One Shoulder Tie Front Swimsuit
Photo Courtesy of Eloquii
available at Eloquii $160 Shop Now
07
Mesh One Piece Swimsuit
Photo Courtesy of Eloquii
available at Eloquii $160 Shop Now

