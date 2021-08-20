Courtesy of Brand

Many us are taking advantage of the fleeting opportunity to travel beyond our horizons. Whether you’re traveling across the country or jet-setting around the globe, having the right clothing can make all the difference in how you feel on your vacationâ€”especially your swimwear.Â As Black women, finding the perfect swimwear is truly an art form. Thanks to our fabulous curves, we often have to do more research into the cuts and styles that not only make us feel sensuous but also keep us secure while diving into the pools or resting in the cabanas. No mishaps, ladies!Â

Although more swimsuit brands have become more inclusive, weâ€™ll be honest and say that the idea of shopping from Black-owned designersâ€”who firsthand understand our bodiesâ€”definitely floats our boat. Ready to make a splash this summer? So are we! Below, take a look at 12 Black-owned swimwear brands we are loving right now.

Andrea Iyamah

Founded in 2011, by Nigerian fashion designer Andrea Dumebi Iyamah, the clothing line is strongly inspired by ethnic cultures and elements of nature with retro classic silhouettes and a contemporary edge that appeals to the woman who is an adventurer in spirit, mind, and style.

Riot Swim

Created by Monti Landers, Riot Swim has become the go-to shop for those on the hunt for unique silhouettes, striking colors and inclusive sizing. Their looks have been spotted on celebs like Leyna Bloom and countless others.

Bfyne

Since debuting her first collection in 2013, Nigerian designer, Buki Ade has transformed and revolutionized the swimsuit industry by creating looks that flatter every curve. Her collection 2021 in collaboration with Models of Color Matter, was the toast of Miami Swim Week.

Ego Swim

Founded by a group of friends who grew into sisters, the collection is a judgment-free zone for confident women, go-getters, and travel enthusiasts, that love to make a splash where ever they land.

Zuri Swim

Recently launched by best friends, Justina Moffett and Rachel Walton, Zuri Swim was born of the pair’s love for traveling in style. With four inaugural styles, the looks come in sizes S-XXL.

Lem Lem

Founded in 2007, Ethiopia supermodel Liya Kebede, the brand is committed to building a strong, fair, and sustainable fashion industry in Africa, with a production that values and upholds artisans, their craftsmanship, and their communities.

Matte Collection

The brand that was founded by women for women, created huge waves this year with its collection. At Miami Swim Week 2021m, they almost broke the internet with very tiny bikinis modeled by none other than body positive influencer, Angela Simmons. They also had a jaw-dropping collection with rapper, Saweetie.

MissesBrie

The size-inclusive swimwear founded by Miss Brielle Anyea, is created for the women that strut with confidence and define their own beauty.

Mint Swim

Founded by former reality star and entrepreneur,Â Draya MicheleÂ in 2011. Since its debut, the brand has consistently sold out of the many that hug the body and accentuate curves.

Shop SXA

Founded by Haitian – American Sarah Alexis, the brand is passionate about fashion and understands the art of power and style. Their main focus is to create swimwear made of the best quality and feels like a second skin.

T. Rivera

Founded in 2015, by reality star and mom, Tammy Rivera, the swimwear caters to women of all sizes while taking a fashion-forward approach. Whether it’s swimwear or resort wear, there’s nothing like the confidence you get when rocking T. Rivera Collection.

Xhale Swim

Founded by Jessica Wong, the swimwear is made for women to feel comfortable and confident while wearing their handmade, luxurious one-piece and two-piece swimsuits. The entire collection varies from conservative to risquÃ© but is always classy.