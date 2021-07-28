Vanessa Williams And 9 Other Women Who Prove There’s No Age Limit On Slaying Swimsuit Season

Instagram

Stop with the sarongs, cut the coverups and give the rompers a rest. If you’re a woman of a certain age and think you’re supposed to be as modest as possible on the beach or at the pool because you’re not a twentysomething, you’ve been lied to. If you’re comfortable and confident in a bikini (or a G-string at 53), with having your stomach out, or even getting your peek-a-boo on in a one-piece, you can do it and do it well.

Vanessa Williams reminded people of that when she posted a stunning photo of herself at the beach recently, the mother of four looking fantastic in a white bikini. The 58-year-old star joked with fans to make sure her bikini photo was a trend people were ok with and earned a slew of comments lauding her for looking lovely at every age.

She’s the most recent notable Black woman to shirk expectations when it comes to what swimsuits are “acceptable” for older women, but there have been plenty other famous ladies who’ve done the same when swimsuit season rolls around. Check out the ageless swimsuit season slayage for yourself.

Angela Bassett, 62

Holly Robinson Peete, 56

Sheryl Lee Ralph, 64

Tina Knowles-Lawson, 67

Vivica A. Fox, 56

Beverly Johnson, 68

Robin Givens, 56

Halle Berry, 54

Adrienne Norris, 67